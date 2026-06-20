Spanish premier Sanchez's wife must stand trial on corruption charges, judge rules

The Wife Of Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Must Stand Trial On Corruption Charges And Has Been Banned From Going Abroad

The wife of Spanish ​Socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez must ‌stand ​trial on corruption charges and has been banned from going abroad, a judge ruled on Saturday.

Begoña Gomez is suspected ofusing ‌her position as the prime minister's wife to secure work contracts. She denies any wrongdoing. The case was brought by far-right groups who oppose Sanchez's party. Investigating judge Juan Carlos Peinado ordered Gomez ‌to surrender her passport, barred her from leaving Spain and required her to report to ‌court twice a month.

The case is one of several corruption probes nearing or already at trial that are weighing on Sanchez, one of Europe's few remaining leftist leaders. He has not been named in any ⁠of the ​cases and has said ⁠they are part of a campaign to remove him from office. El Pais newspaper cited sources close to ⁠Gomez as saying she would appeal against the conditions imposed by the judge, including the withdrawal of ​her passport.

The Socialist Party posted on the messaging platform X: "(Begoña) has been subjected ⁠to judicial and political persecution for two years. Today's development is another step in that process." Several close allies, including ⁠the ​Socialist Party's number three and Sanchez's former transport minister, are under investigation in cases involving alleged kickbacks linked to public works, oil and gas contracts, and the procurement ⁠of masks during the pandemic. They deny wrongdoing.

Separately, Spain's High Court said it was investigating former ⁠prime minister Jose ⁠Luis Rodriguez Zapatero over allegations he led a network that profited from lobbying public authorities on behalf of third parties, including airline Plus Ultra. ‌He denies ‌the claims.