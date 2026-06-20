US forces monitoring Strait of Hormuz to ensure it stays open

The Us Military On Saturday Denied Irans Claims That It Had Closed The Strait Of Hormuz

The ​U.S. military ​on Saturday denied ‌Iran's claims ​that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz, ‌saying the critical waterway remained open and that U.S. forces were monitoring the situation ‌to ensure that continued.

"Iran does not ‌control the Strait of Hormuz," U.S. Central Command spokesperson Navy Captain Tim Hawkins told ⁠Reuters. "Traffic ​continues to ⁠flow, and U.S. forces are monitoring the situation ⁠to ensure this remains the case."

Iran's ​Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared the ⁠Strait of Hormuz shut earlier on Saturday and ⁠warned ​ships not to approach the waterway, casting new doubt on the ⁠future of a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. ⁠and ⁠Iran meant to pave the way for in-depth peace talks.