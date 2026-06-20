Pakistan says follow-up talks between US and Iran set for June 21
Pakistan's foreign ministry announced that technical-level talks between Iran and the US will be held in Switzerland on June 21, facilitated by Pakistani and Qatari mediators.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Saturday that follow-up technical-level talks between Iran and the U.S. will be held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on June 21.
It said U.S. and Iranian representatives would participate, along with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar. It added in a post on X that Pakistan will continue to facilitate the process in its role as mediator.
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