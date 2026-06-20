Pakistan says follow-up talks between US and Iran set for June 21

Pakistan's foreign ministry announced that technical-level talks between Iran and the US will be held in Switzerland on June 21, facilitated by Pakistani and Qatari mediators.

Reuters | Pakistans Foreign Ministry Said On Saturday That Followup Technicallevel Talks Between Iran And The Us Will Be Held In Brgenstock | Updated: 20-06-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 20:08 IST
Pakistan says follow-up talks between US and Iran set for June 21
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

​Pakistan's ​foreign ministry ‌said on Saturday ​that follow-up ‌technical-level talks between Iran and the U.S. will be ‌held in Bürgenstock, ‌Switzerland, on June 21.

It said U.S. ⁠and ​Iranian ⁠representatives would participate, along with ⁠mediators from Pakistan and ​Qatar. It added in ⁠a post on X ⁠that ​Pakistan will continue to facilitate ⁠the process in its role ⁠as ⁠mediator.

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