Pakistan says follow-up talks between US and Iran set for June 21

Pakistans Foreign Ministry Said On Saturday That Followup Technicallevel Talks Between Iran And The Us Will Be Held In Brgenstock

​Pakistan's ​foreign ministry ‌said on Saturday ​that follow-up ‌technical-level talks between Iran and the U.S. will be ‌held in Bürgenstock, ‌Switzerland, on June 21.

It said U.S. ⁠and ​Iranian ⁠representatives would participate, along with ⁠mediators from Pakistan and ​Qatar. It added in ⁠a post on X ⁠that ​Pakistan will continue to facilitate ⁠the process in its role ⁠as ⁠mediator.