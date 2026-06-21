There is no restriction on Israeli soldiers in Lebanon in face of threats, Israel's Katz says

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that Israeli soldiers have no restrictions to eliminate threats in Lebanon, amid ongoing violence and a recent ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Reuters | There Was And Is No Restriction On Israeli Soldiers To Act To Eliminate Threats In Lebanon | Updated: 21-06-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 16:23 IST
There is no restriction on Israeli soldiers in Lebanon in face of threats, Israel's Katz says
Israel Katz
  • Country:
  • Israel

There ​was ‌and is ​no restriction on Israeli soldiers ‌to act to eliminate threats in Lebanon, with troops ‌remaining in positions in ‌the security zone, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said ⁠in ​a ⁠statement on Sunday.

Israeli strikes killed ⁠at least 20 people ​in Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanon's ⁠state news agency NNA ⁠reported, ​a day after a ceasefire with Iran-backed ⁠Hezbollah took effect after months of ⁠escalating ⁠violence.

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