There is no restriction on Israeli soldiers in Lebanon in face of threats, Israel's Katz says
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that Israeli soldiers have no restrictions to eliminate threats in Lebanon, amid ongoing violence and a recent ceasefire with Hezbollah.
- Country:
- Israel
There was and is no restriction on Israeli soldiers to act to eliminate threats in Lebanon, with troops remaining in positions in the security zone, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on Sunday.
Israeli strikes killed at least 20 people in Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported, a day after a ceasefire with Iran-backed Hezbollah took effect after months of escalating violence.
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