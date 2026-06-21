Iran's Tasnim news agency says Hormuz will not reopen until Lebanon ceasefire holds, oil waivers issued
Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until a ceasefire in Lebanon is respected and waivers for Iranian oil sales are issued.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran's Tasnim news agency, citing a source close to the negotiating team, reported on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz would not be reopened as long as a ceasefire in Lebanon was not respected.
The source said the waterway would also remain closed until waivers allowing the sale of Iranian oil were issued.
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