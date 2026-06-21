Iran's Tasnim news agency says Hormuz will not reopen until Lebanon ceasefire holds, oil waivers issued

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until a ceasefire in Lebanon is respected and waivers for Iranian oil sales are issued.

Reuters | Irans Tasnim News Agency | Updated: 21-06-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 16:46 IST
Iran's Tasnim news agency says Hormuz will not reopen until Lebanon ceasefire holds, oil waivers issued
Iran
  • Country:
  • Iran

​Iran's ​Tasnim ‌news agency, ​citing a source ‌close to the negotiating team, reported on ‌Sunday that the Strait ‌of Hormuz would not be reopened ⁠as ​long ⁠as a ceasefire in ⁠Lebanon was not ​respected.

The source said the ⁠waterway would also ⁠remain ​closed until waivers allowing the ⁠sale of Iranian ⁠oil were ⁠issued.

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