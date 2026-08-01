US ICE detains Johns Hopkins researcher as airport arrests surge
A Johns Hopkins University researcher was arrested at an airport while attempting to board a domestic flight, amid a surge in immigration arrests under President Donald Trump's administration.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. immigration agents arrested a Johns Hopkins University researcher at an airport where she planned to board a domestic flight as immigration arrests by President Donald Trump's administration have surged at airports in recent weeks.
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