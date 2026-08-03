"Holding protest has become issue...": Congress MP Jebi Mather defends Pappu Yadav

Congress MP Jebi Mather on Monday defended Independent MP Pappu Yadav, saying that he merely demonstrated a protest against the alleged Ram Temple donation theft by holding a symbolic protest in Parliament, emphasising that there are several forms of protest. Speaking to ANI, Mather said that those accused of the alleged "theft" are being protected while opposition figures who are raising public concerns are being targeted.

"The temple donation theft is a very serious issue. In the case of any serious issue, there are different modes of protest. It can be by writing letters, raising banners, posters, or placards. These are all accepted forms of protest, which always happen in our country. In this situation, an elected representative like Pappu Yadav was holding a symbolic protest on the Ram temple issue. His holding a protest has become an issue, but those involved in theft are being given protection," she said. The remarks came after Purnia MP Pappu Yadav sparked a controversy last week by imitating a priest and collecting donations while criticising the government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft row.

On Sunday, the controversy surrounding the Parliament skit on Ram Mandir donation 'theft' intensified after a clash broke out at the residence of Pappu Yadav, who had portrayed a temple priest wearing saffron robes during the performance in Parliament on Friday. The clash erupted while Pappu Yadav was holding a press conference, during which individuals allegedly attempted to confront him, leading to a scuffle between them and his supporters.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Yadav alleged that the episode was an attempt to assassinate him and claimed that a bounty had been announced against him. "Babas are saying every day, 'Kill me, burn me down; we will give Rs 51 lakh.' We caught him and handed him over to the police. There was a plot to kill me, but I survived," Yadav said. He further alleged that the person involved in the incident was carrying a knife. (ANI)