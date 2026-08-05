UP Assembly Session: SP avoiding debate as discussion will expose its record, says Om Prakash Rajbhar

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of avoiding discussions during the ongoing state Assembly session, alleging that the opposition fears its past governance record would come under scrutiny if debates are held. Speaking to ANI on the third day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session, Rajbhar said that the BJP-led state government is prepared to discuss every issue raised by the opposition, but claimed that the SP is reluctant to participate in debates.

"... Samajwadi Party is avoiding debate; the government is ready to discuss every issue. They fear that discussion would expose their previous records. Exam papers were frequently leaked during the Samajwadi Party's tenure. There was widespread hooliganism on the streets under previous governments... That is why the opposition is reluctant to participate in the debate..." Rajbhar said. Launching a sharp attack on the SP, the minister alleged that during its five-year rule, there were repeated incidents of examination paper leaks and irregularities in recruitment processes. He claimed that students suffered due to these issues and alleged that government jobs were "sold" during the previous regime.

On allegations related to donations collected for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Rajbhar said that an FIR had already been registered in the matter and the investigation was being conducted through due process. He claimed that no saint or religious leader was involved in the investigation and that action would be taken against those found guilty. Reacting to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks on various issues, Rajbhar alleged that the Congress leader makes statements that create controversy but claimed that they do not have political impact. He also said that the state was progressing on the path of development and that the government was focused on growth across sectors.

On the issue of madrasa investigations and remarks made by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Rajbhar said that not all madrasas should be viewed in the same manner, but institutions facing complaints should be investigated, and action should be taken against those found guilty. (ANI)