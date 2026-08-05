"Duty bound to protect rights of my citizens": Priyank Kharge on Cauvery water dispute

Amid the ongoing dispute over the sharing of Cauvery river water, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday asserted that while Tamil Nadu is acting in the interest of its people, the Karnataka government remains firm and committed to safeguarding the rights and water needs of its own citizens. Speaking to reporters here on the Cauvery issue, Kharge emphasised that every state government prioritises the welfare of its residents within the framework of state responsibility.

"They (Tamil Nadu) will protect the rights of their citizens. I am duty-bound to protect the rights of my citizens," Kharge said, highlighting the state's resolve to defend its water interests. The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall.

The issue resurfaced amid developments concerning the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, proposed by Karnataka. It has been a major point of friction between the two states, with Tamil Nadu traditionally opposing it on the grounds that it would affect the flow of water downstream. On August 3, Farmers in Tamil Nadu staged an unusual protest on the banks of the Cauvery River in Tiruchirappalli, burying themselves in sand to demand the immediate release of Cauvery water for irrigation.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said protecting the interests of the state and its people would remain the government's highest priority as it deals with the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, while appealing to political parties and Kannada organisations not to call for a bandh over the issue. "People across the state are eagerly waiting to know what decision will be taken. I have assumed the responsibility of serving as the Chief Minister of this state. I was born and brought up in the Cauvery basin. I am the son of a farmer and have personally experienced farming and agriculture," he said earlier. (ANI)