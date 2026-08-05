"Duty bound to protect rights of my citizens": Priyank Kharge on Cauvery water dispute

Amid the ongoing dispute over the sharing of Cauvery river water, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday asserted that while Tamil Nadu is acting in the interest of its people, the Karnataka government remains firm and committed to safeguarding the rights and water needs of its own citizens.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 11:43 IST
"Duty bound to protect rights of my citizens": Priyank Kharge on Cauvery water dispute
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing dispute over the sharing of Cauvery river water, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday asserted that while Tamil Nadu is acting in the interest of its people, the Karnataka government remains firm and committed to safeguarding the rights and water needs of its own citizens. Speaking to reporters here on the Cauvery issue, Kharge emphasised that every state government prioritises the welfare of its residents within the framework of state responsibility.

"They (Tamil Nadu) will protect the rights of their citizens. I am duty-bound to protect the rights of my citizens," Kharge said, highlighting the state's resolve to defend its water interests. The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall.

The issue resurfaced amid developments concerning the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, proposed by Karnataka. It has been a major point of friction between the two states, with Tamil Nadu traditionally opposing it on the grounds that it would affect the flow of water downstream. On August 3, Farmers in Tamil Nadu staged an unusual protest on the banks of the Cauvery River in Tiruchirappalli, burying themselves in sand to demand the immediate release of Cauvery water for irrigation.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said protecting the interests of the state and its people would remain the government's highest priority as it deals with the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, while appealing to political parties and Kannada organisations not to call for a bandh over the issue. "People across the state are eagerly waiting to know what decision will be taken. I have assumed the responsibility of serving as the Chief Minister of this state. I was born and brought up in the Cauvery basin. I am the son of a farmer and have personally experienced farming and agriculture," he said earlier. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026