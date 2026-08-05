UK PM Burnham considering inquiry into Epstein, minister says
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is considering a public inquiry into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's actions in the UK, following allegations of child sex abuse and trafficking.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is looking at holding a public inquiry into the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his actions in the UK, victims minister Alex Davies-Jones told the BBC. Nearly seven years after his death, the Epstein scandal has rocked the British establishment, leading to the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother, and of Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the U.S.
Burnham, who became prime minister in July, will meet Epstein's victims, Davies-Jones told BBC Newsnight, and a public inquiry could follow. "We are looking into this. We are seeing what is possible," the minister said.
British police are already investigating a number of allegations related to the disgraced financier, with possible offences ranging from child sex abuse to trafficking women through UK airports and misconduct in public office. Davies-Jones said any public inquiry could also examine the alleged actions of the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed al-Fayed, another public figure who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by hundreds of victims.