UK PM Burnham considering inquiry into Epstein, minister says

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is considering a public inquiry into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's actions in the UK, following allegations of child sex abuse and trafficking.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 12:11 IST
UK PM Burnham considering inquiry into Epstein, minister says
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister ​Andy Burnham is looking ​at holding a ‌public inquiry ​into the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his actions in ‌the UK, victims minister Alex Davies-Jones told the BBC. Nearly seven years after his death, the Epstein scandal has rocked the ‌British establishment, leading to the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, ‌King Charles' brother, and of Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the U.S.

Burnham, who became prime minister in July, will ⁠meet Epstein's ​victims, Davies-Jones ⁠told BBC Newsnight, and a public inquiry could follow. "We are looking ⁠into this. We are seeing what is possible," the minister ​said.

British police are already investigating a number of allegations related ⁠to the disgraced financier, with possible offences ranging from child sex ⁠abuse ​to trafficking women through UK airports and misconduct in public office. Davies-Jones said any public inquiry could ⁠also examine the alleged actions of the late Egyptian billionaire ⁠Mohamed al-Fayed, another ⁠public figure who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by hundreds of ‌victims.

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