British Prime Minister ​Andy Burnham is looking ​at holding a ‌public inquiry ​into the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his actions in ‌the UK, victims minister Alex Davies-Jones told the BBC. Nearly seven years after his death, the Epstein scandal has rocked the ‌British establishment, leading to the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, ‌King Charles' brother, and of Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the U.S.

Burnham, who became prime minister in July, will ⁠meet Epstein's ​victims, Davies-Jones ⁠told BBC Newsnight, and a public inquiry could follow. "We are looking ⁠into this. We are seeing what is possible," the minister ​said.

British police are already investigating a number of allegations related ⁠to the disgraced financier, with possible offences ranging from child sex ⁠abuse ​to trafficking women through UK airports and misconduct in public office. Davies-Jones said any public inquiry could ⁠also examine the alleged actions of the late Egyptian billionaire ⁠Mohamed al-Fayed, another ⁠public figure who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by hundreds of ‌victims.