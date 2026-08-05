​Bangladesh's former ​Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ‌said on ​Wednesday that the ban on her Awami ‌League party should be lifted and reiterated that she would return to her country. Hasina's ‌comments were made during a media ‌interaction hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi – on the second ⁠anniversary ​of her ⁠ouster in 2024.

Hasina had been expected to ⁠address the event virtually by video but delivered ​only an audio message. It was ⁠not immediately clear why she did not appear ⁠on ​video, unlike her party colleagues and her son, who spoke before ⁠her. It was her first such interaction with ⁠the ⁠media since her ouster.