Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina says ban on her party should be lifted
Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for the lifting of the ban on her Awami League party and reiterated her intention to return to Bangladesh.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday that the ban on her Awami League party should be lifted and reiterated that she would return to her country. Hasina's comments were made during a media interaction hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi – on the second anniversary of her ouster in 2024.
Hasina had been expected to address the event virtually by video but delivered only an audio message. It was not immediately clear why she did not appear on video, unlike her party colleagues and her son, who spoke before her. It was her first such interaction with the media since her ouster.
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