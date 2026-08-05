Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina says ban on her party should be lifted

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for the lifting of the ban on her Awami League party and reiterated her intention to return to Bangladesh.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 19:13 IST
Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina says ban on her party should be lifted
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

​Bangladesh's former ​Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ‌said on ​Wednesday that the ban on her Awami ‌League party should be lifted and reiterated that she would return to her country. Hasina's ‌comments were made during a media ‌interaction hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi – on the second ⁠anniversary ​of her ⁠ouster in 2024.

Hasina had been expected to ⁠address the event virtually by video but delivered ​only an audio message. It was ⁠not immediately clear why she did not appear ⁠on ​video, unlike her party colleagues and her son, who spoke before ⁠her. It was her first such interaction with ⁠the ⁠media since her ouster.

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