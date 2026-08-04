India says it is not involved with Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina's virtual address
India's foreign ministry has clarified that the government is not involved in an upcoming event in New Delhi where Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to speak.
- Country:
- India
The event in New Delhi where Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is due to speak is being organised by a private entity and the Indian government has nothing to do with it, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Bangladesh had asked New Delhi to clarify its stance on Hasina's planned virtual address at the August 5 event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia, marking the second anniversary of the student-led uprising that toppled her government.
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