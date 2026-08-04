India says it is not involved with Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina's virtual address

India's foreign ministry has clarified that the government is not involved in an upcoming event in New Delhi where Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to speak.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 16:18 IST
India says it is not involved with Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina's virtual address
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • India

The ​event in ‌New Delhi ​where Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh ‌Hasina is due to speak is being organised by a private ‌entity and the Indian ‌government has nothing to do with it, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said ⁠on ​Tuesday.

Bangladesh ⁠had asked New Delhi to clarify ⁠its stance on Hasina's planned virtual ​address at the August 5 ⁠event hosted by the Foreign ⁠Correspondents' ​Club of South Asia, marking the second anniversary of ⁠the student-led uprising that toppled her ⁠government.

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