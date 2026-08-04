India says it is not involved with Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina's virtual address

The ​event in ‌New Delhi ​where Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh ‌Hasina is due to speak is being organised by a private ‌entity and the Indian ‌government has nothing to do with it, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said ⁠on ​Tuesday.

Bangladesh ⁠had asked New Delhi to clarify ⁠its stance on Hasina's planned virtual ​address at the August 5 ⁠event hosted by the Foreign ⁠Correspondents' ​Club of South Asia, marking the second anniversary of ⁠the student-led uprising that toppled her ⁠government.