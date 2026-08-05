False cases filed to silence public voice: BJP's Sudhir Sharma hits back at Himachal govt

BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma, while addressing a public protest against the Congress government, said that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers are not afraid of going to jail. He asserted that if the state government and the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu believe they can silence the BJP by registering false cases or sending its leaders and workers to prison, it would be their biggest mistake.

Every BJP worker, he said, will continue to fight resolutely for the rights of the people and the interests of the state. Sharma alleged that the state government has completely abandoned issues of public welfare and is instead focused solely on politics of vendetta. He claimed that the Chief Minister is attempting to suppress democratic voices by filing false cases against political opponents, while the state continues to grapple with serious challenges such as unemployment, corruption, law and order, and development.

He further alleged that the Congress government has become rattled by the BJP's efforts to expose its alleged corruption and anti-people policies, as well as by the charge sheet the party is preparing. According to Sharma, it is out of this fear that false cases are being registered one after another against BJP leaders and workers. Sharma said, "If the government has the courage, it can send us to jail. But the BJP will neither be intimidated nor bow down. We will continue our struggle among the people for the interests of the state and the welfare of the public."

He added that the movement is not for the benefit of any individual but is aimed at protecting democracy, amplifying the voice of the people, and opposing what he described as the Congress government's politics of vendetta. Earlier on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a statewide agitation against the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, with thousands of party workers staging a protest and gheraoing Oak Over, the official residence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in Shimla over allegations of political vendetta, corruption, deteriorating law and order and "anti-people" policies.

The protest, led by Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and presided over by BJP Himachal Pradesh president Dr Rajeev Bindal, witnessed the participation of party MLAs, MPs, elected representatives, office-bearers and workers from across the state. After a public meeting, BJP workers marched through the city to Sher-e-Punjab before proceeding to Oak Over, where they held a gherao of the Chief Minister's official residence. Demonstrators raised slogans against the state government over alleged corruption, misuse of police and administration, political vendetta and what they described as the "murder of democracy."

A large number of workers staged a sit-in outside the Chief Minister's residence before police stopped them. (ANI)