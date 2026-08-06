North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea's military says
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the east of the Korean Peninsula, marking the latest in a series of tests this year to bolster its military capabilities.
- Country:
- North Korea
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Thursday toward the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's military said.
Japan's government said Pyongyang had fired what could be a ballistic missile. Thelaunch follows a series of tests this year, including short-range ballistic missiles, artillery rockets and other tactical weapons designed to bolster the isolated state's military capabilities.
The most recent confirmed weapons test, in late June, involved an upgraded 240-mm multiple-launch rocket system, tactical ballistic missiles and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer, North Korean state media KCNA said.
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