North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea's military says

North ‌Korea fired ​an unidentified projectile on Thursday toward ‌the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's military ‌said.

Japan's government said Pyongyang ‌had fired what could be a ballistic missile. Thelaunch follows a series of ⁠tests ​this ⁠year, including short-range ballistic missiles, artillery rockets ⁠and other tactical weapons designed to bolster ​the isolated state's military capabilities.

The most ⁠recent confirmed weapons test, in ⁠late ​June, involved an upgraded 240-mm multiple-launch rocket system, tactical ballistic ⁠missiles and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer, North ⁠Korean ⁠state media KCNA said.