North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea's military says

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the east of the Korean Peninsula, marking the latest in a series of tests this year to bolster its military capabilities.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 13:52 IST
North Korea fires unidentified projectile, South Korea's military says
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  • North Korea

North ‌Korea fired ​an unidentified projectile on Thursday toward ‌the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's military ‌said.

Japan's government said Pyongyang ‌had fired what could be a ballistic missile. Thelaunch follows a series of ⁠tests ​this ⁠year, including short-range ballistic missiles, artillery rockets ⁠and other tactical weapons designed to bolster ​the isolated state's military capabilities.

The most ⁠recent confirmed weapons test, in ⁠late ​June, involved an upgraded 240-mm multiple-launch rocket system, tactical ballistic ⁠missiles and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer, North ⁠Korean ⁠state media KCNA said.

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