South Korea Foreign Minister says multilateral talks with Pyongyang 'realistically difficult'
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun stated that multilateral talks with North Korea are "realistically difficult" due to ongoing diplomatic deadlock and a rejected dialogue proposal from Seoul.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Wednesday that multilateral talks with North Korea were "realistically difficult" under current circumstances, highlighting persistent diplomatic deadlock with Pyongyang.
The minister also said Indonesia had attempted to arrange talks between the two Koreas, but that North Korea rejected the proposal for dialogue with Seoul.
Cho said North Korean issues would be the top priority in upcoming discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
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