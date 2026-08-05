South Korea Foreign Minister says multilateral talks with Pyongyang 'realistically difficult'

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun stated that multilateral talks with North Korea are "realistically difficult" due to ongoing diplomatic deadlock and a rejected dialogue proposal from Seoul.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 12:07 IST
South Korea Foreign Minister says multilateral talks with Pyongyang 'realistically difficult'
Cho Hyun
  • Country:
  • South Korea

​South ​Korean ‌Foreign Minister Cho Hyun ​said on Wednesday ‌that multilateral talks with North Korea were "realistically difficult" under current ‌circumstances, highlighting persistent diplomatic ‌deadlock with Pyongyang.

The minister also said Indonesia had ⁠attempted ​to ⁠arrange talks between the two Koreas, ⁠but that North Korea ​rejected the proposal for dialogue with ⁠Seoul.

Cho said North Korean ⁠issues ​would be the top priority in upcoming ⁠discussions with Chinese Foreign ⁠Minister ⁠Wang Yi.

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