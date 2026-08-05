South Korea Foreign Minister says multilateral talks with Pyongyang 'realistically difficult'

​South ​Korean ‌Foreign Minister Cho Hyun ​said on Wednesday ‌that multilateral talks with North Korea were "realistically difficult" under current ‌circumstances, highlighting persistent diplomatic ‌deadlock with Pyongyang.

The minister also said Indonesia had ⁠attempted ​to ⁠arrange talks between the two Koreas, ⁠but that North Korea ​rejected the proposal for dialogue with ⁠Seoul.

Cho said North Korean ⁠issues ​would be the top priority in upcoming ⁠discussions with Chinese Foreign ⁠Minister ⁠Wang Yi.