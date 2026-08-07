"BJP running campaign against students, calls them traitors, goons": Congress MP's question RSS Chief's Gen Z outreach

Several Congress MP's on Friday accused the RSS of "capturing educational institutions" and alleged that the BJP is running a campaign against students and Gen Z while reacting to the speech of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged, "We all know that the RSS is on the back foot. For the past 12 years, the RSS has captured educational institutions, particularly universities. RSS-affiliated people are occupying positions in these universities, and because of that, the RSS is now on the back foot"

Congress MP Imran Masood told ANI, "... They realise it far too late. Had they understood it earlier, there would have been no firing on the students, and no cases filed against them. Students were beaten with nail-studded batons. In Bihar, shots were fired (during a student protest in Siwan)...", he alleged Congress MP Amar Singh alleged that many schools have been closed in the country in the last 1o years

"Mohan Bhagwat is free to do whatever he wants, but he should give them (the central government) directives. They have been in power for 12 years. They should answer why they ruined the education system of this country. Why has education been made so expensive that the common man cannot educate his children today? Those who have educated themselves don't get jobs... In the last 10 years, 1 lakh government schools have been closed in this country...", he alleged while speaking to ANI. Congress MP Rajeev Shukla told ANI that the RSS Chief should express his view to the government.

"Bhagwat ji is saying that students are not traitors...The entire BJP is running a campaign against students and Gen Z, calling them traitors, goons, criminals, and using all kinds of labels. Bhagwat ji should express his views to the government. The government is not listening. What is the point of saying all this if the government does not act?..." The Opposition remarks came in response to the speech of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Referring to the recent protests and the government's subsequent outreach, Mohan Bhagwat said that due to various reasons, if a thing is not heard, agitation can be done. "In democracy, protest is also a method to have consensus. A lot of views come together, and a consensus is evolved after discussion; that discussion may happen through dialogue. Due to various reasons, if that thing is not heard, agitation can be done. But this is to be done to evolve the consensus, not to create divisions. As far as Gen Z is concerned, what happened recently - their grievance is genuine. A lot needs to be done in India's education system, and it is not being done; so, this is being raised. So, indeed there should be dialogue," he said.

"I won't say that Gen Z should not protest, but there are methods to how and what is to be done in democracy. Those who drafted the Constitution, the speeches of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, have indications on the same. This should be looked at. We too should see that Gen Z is not raising its voice to oppose they are doing this because they have some issues and that should be rectified. Agitation should not be against me or you, but for system correction," he added. (ANI)