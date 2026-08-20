Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Vande Mataram Controversy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticizes Congress for reviving its appeasement policy following CWC's decision to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram. Shah warns of historical errors and stresses the need for national unity. Congress defends its stance, sparking a political exchange over patriotism and historical contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 12:29 IST
Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Vande Mataram Controversy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unleashed a scathing critique of the Congress party, accusing it of reigniting its controversial appeasement policy by deciding to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram, echoing a 1936-37 resolution. According to Shah, the decision recalls historical missteps that paved the way for the partition of India.

In his remarks to ANI, Shah highlighted the significance of this decision, linking it to the two-nation theory that resulted in the birth of Pakistan. He praised the Narendra Modi government's efforts to correct this alleged historical oversight by mandating the singing of the full national song at official events, asserting its role in fortifying national integration.

The Congress, led by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, fiercely defended its choice by recalling the historical decisions made by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1937. This clash over nationalistic credentials intensified as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP's contribution to India's freedom struggle, questioning their patriotic endeavors.

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