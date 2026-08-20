Controversial Contracts: BJP MP Raises Concerns Over Blacklisted Agencies in Jharkhand

BJP MP Sanjay Seth criticizes the Jharkhand government for engaging blacklisted agencies in recruitment processes marred by allegations of irregularities. He questions the transparency of government actions and praises recent student protests for their peaceful conduct, while highlighting development strides in Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 13:47 IST
Controversial Contracts: BJP MP Raises Concerns Over Blacklisted Agencies in Jharkhand
Union Minister of State and BJP MP Sanjay Seth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister of State and BJP Member of Parliament Sanjay Seth has voiced strong criticism against the Jharkhand government's decision to engage agencies previously blacklisted in other states. Seth has alleged a 'game plan' at play, referencing irregularities in the JSSC-CGL and JPSC examinations that faced cancellation amid student protests.

Seth specifically questioned the awarding of contracts to TSR Data Processing Private Limited, a firm previously blacklisted by the Uttar Pradesh government. He further raised concerns over two other companies, Vidyamandir Classes and Inter Connected Network Pvt Ltd, both blacklisted in Bihar in 2019. 'The public deserves to know why these companies were considered despite their histories,' Seth asserted.

Highlighting the recent student protests against the JSSC-CGL examination, Seth commended the peaceful and democratic nature of the agitation, noting the absence of violence or political motives. On a separate note, Seth praised the developments in Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation, as evidenced by positive impressions from visiting American diplomats, and noted the region's progress as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.

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