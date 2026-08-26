"Congress leaders are disciplined soldiers", says Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar amid row over Nagendra's resignation demand

Amid mounting political pressure for Karnataka Minister B Nagendra's resignation over his alleged involvement in the alleged multi-crore Karnataka Dalit Valmiki Corporation scam, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday described all party leaders and workers as "disciplined soldiers" of the Congress. When questioned about the raging controversy, Shivakumar kept his response short, telling reporters, "All our MLAs, ministers or workers are disciplined soldiers of our party; that's all I can say."

The controversy stems from the alleged multi-crore Karnataka Dalit Valmiki Corporation scam, in which the opposition has alleged that Nagendra "looted" funds meant for the Dalit community. Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, on Monday announced an indefinite day-and-night dharna inside the Assembly, accusing the Congress government of shielding Nagendra. "We are protesting in the Assembly, but there is no response from the Congress. They are protecting Nagendra, who looted 180 crores Dalit amount. So we demand that amount go to Dalits. That is our demand... We decided on a day-and-night dharna. From now onwards, from this minute, we start the dharna, day-and-night dharna in the Assembly, till the resignation of Nagendra," Ashoka said.

It came after BJP leaders attempting to enter the state legislature over the issue were met with a heavy police presence, and several were detained. Karnataka BJP State President BY Vijayendra accused the government of misusing police to suppress democratic dissent, alleging the ruling dispensation's "cup of sins is overflowing." Congress workers staged a counter-protest, alleging that the BJP itself was mired in corruption. Wearing face masks of senior BJP and JD(S) leaders, workers pushed back against the opposition's charges.

CM Shivakumar earlier questioned the BJP's demand for the resignation of a Congress minister and challenged the opposition to provide details of cases against ministers, MPs, Union ministers and Chief Ministers across the country. Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has also asked whether Nagendra is a convicted person, challenging the opposition to debate the issue inside the Assembly instead of indulging in street theatrics.

"Is Nagendra a convicted person? Nagendra himself held a press conference to clarify the matter, and the Deputy Chief Minister has already issued a statement on behalf of the government. We are telling the BJP to submit a notice in the House and debate it on the floor of the Assembly. The BJP is just trying to show a blacklist," Kharge said. (ANI)