"Congress disrupted system by toppling govts": Shivraj Chouhan hits back at Chidambaram, defends One Nation, One Election

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hit back at Congress MP P Chidambaram's opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election', arguing that the polls for the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha were held simultaneously before the then-ruling Congress "disrupted the system." Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had earlier said simultaneous elections were not possible in 2029, even if the One Nation One Election Bill was passed by Parliament. In a post on X, Chidambaram said he had deposed before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on One Nation One Election (ONOE), submitting that the Bill violated the basic structure of the Constitution.

Hitting back, Shivraj Chouhan accused the Congress of toppling elected Opposition governments through unconstitutional means in the 1970s. Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister stated, "I read P Chidambaram's statement claiming that 'One Nation, One Election' is unconstitutional and that the Congress party's conscience does not permit its implementation. What conscience is he speaking of? Elections for the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies used to be held simultaneously; this happened in 1952, 1957, 1962, and 1967. Later, the Congress party conspired to topple elected Opposition governments through unconstitutional means, disrupting this system."

Arguing for the One Nation, One Election proposition, Chouhan stated that the Law Commission on multiple occasions and the High Level Committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind called for simultaneous elections. "In 1983, the Law Commission stated that simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and assemblies were necessary. This view was also held by the Election Commission. The Law Commission reiterated this in 2018. How, then, has it become unconstitutional? A committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind held consultations with intellectuals and legal experts across the country before preparing a report that talks about the need for 'One Nation, One Election.' The proposal suggests holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously, followed by other elections within 100 days," he stated.

The Union Minister said that frequent elections across the country do not allow elected leaders to devote time to development work. Dismissing Congress' stance on the matter, he claimed that the majority of the public also want One Nation, One Election. "Frequent elections have not only increased expenses for the government and political parties but have also hindered development. The Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and party workers devote an immense amount of time to elections. Teachers, revenue department staff, police, and administrative personnel--instead of focusing on public service, welfare, and development- remain occupied solely with election preparations. Today, this is the most pressing need. Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections should be held simultaneously. The Congress party's stance is one thing, but the national interest is paramount; 'One Nation, One Election' is essential for the national and public interest. Broadly speaking, there is a consensus among the public that elections should be held simultaneously," he said.

Earlier, taking a swipe at the JPC Chairman's reported statement that simultaneous polls were possible in 2029, Chidambaram said, "I have read the reported statement of the Chairman, JPC, that simultaneous elections are possible in 2029. I am afraid his view is wrong and goes against the text of the Bill. Even if the Bill is passed (which is very unlikely), the 'appointed date' under the Bill can only be a date after a general election." He added, "The next general election will take place in 2029. Hence, simultaneous elections are not possible in 2029, which is a blessing. The Congress and other Opposition parties will mount a nationwide campaign against the Bill, which is a Constitutional monstrosity in parliamentary democracy in a federal country."

Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee examining the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill on Monday received several suggestions during its deliberations. According to sources, two public policy institutions called for replacing subjective discretion with defined, judicially traceable grounds for deferring state assembly polls, paired with fixed outer limits.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, is linked to the proposed reform popularly known as "One Nation, One Election," which seeks to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is also part of the broader framework aimed at facilitating the implementation of simultaneous elections across the country. These Bills, introduced on December 17, 2024, in the Lok Sabha and sent to the JPC for further scrutiny, collectively aim to introduce simultaneous elections across the country. (ANI)