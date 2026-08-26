YSRCP accuses Chandrababu Naidu govt of ignoring Andhra drought crisis, farmer distress

While addressing a press meet, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that despite challenging the government over alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process, the state government has not responded so far.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 13:29 IST
YSRCP accuses Chandrababu Naidu govt of ignoring Andhra drought crisis, farmer distress
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: YSRCP State office). Image Credit: ANI
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YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that despite challenging the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu government over alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process, the state government has not responded so far. While addressing a press meet, he alleged that Andhra Pradesh is facing a severe drought situation and accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of failing to respond to the crisis. He said the state has recorded a 52 per cent rainfall deficit from June till now.

Jagan said that out of 688 mandals in the state, 628 mandals are facing deficient rainfall, with the impact of drought being particularly severe in the coastal region as well. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was unwilling even to officially recognise the drought situation. He said paddy nurseries are drying up, but the government has failed to come forward to support farmers. Jagan alleged that despite being aware of the possible El Nino effect, the government did not take adequate precautionary measures.

He accused ministers of indulging in publicity stunts instead of addressing the problems faced by farmers. Jagan also raised concerns over power generation from the Srisailam reservoir by both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He warned that if power generation continues at the current rate, the water level in Srisailam could fall to 854 feet within three weeks, making it difficult to provide water to Rayalaseema.

He further alleged that the construction of the Mahatma Gandhi Lift Irrigation Scheme pump house in Telangana is progressing rapidly, while the Andhra Pradesh government is merely watching the developments without taking necessary action. Jagan said farmers in the state are not getting remunerative prices for any crop and alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu government had cancelled the free crop insurance scheme introduced by the previous government.

He accused Chandrababu Naidu of focusing on spreading false propaganda against the YSRCP instead of addressing the problems faced by farmers during the drought. Jagan questioned why the government had not distributed seeds for alternative crops to farmers in view of the drought conditions. (ANI)

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YSRCP accuses Chandrababu Naidu govt of ignoring Andhra drought crisis, farmer distress

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