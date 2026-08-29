Sanjeevani health project game-changer for tribals: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched the Sanjeevani health project at Gannela village in Araku constituency, aimed at taking technology-enabled healthcare services to tribal communities living in remote and inaccessible areas.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 20:23 IST
Sanjeevani health project game-changer for tribals: CM Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched the Sanjeevani health project at Gannela village in Araku constituency, aimed at taking technology-enabled healthcare services to tribal communities living in remote and inaccessible areas. The initiative is expected to bring major relief to tribal families, particularly pregnant women and critically ill patients, who have traditionally had to be carried on dolis along difficult hill slopes to reach medical facilities in nearby towns.

As part of the project, drone services will be used to collect blood samples from tribal areas and transport them to the Government General Hospital at Paderu for testing, reducing the need for patients to undertake long and difficult journeys. After inaugurating the project, Naidu visited a nearby Primary Health Centre and personally inspected the drone-based blood sample collection and transportation system. He later interacted with Sanjeevani beneficiaries and enquired about the delivery of technology-based healthcare services at their doorsteps.

Calling Sanjeevani a potential "game changer" for healthcare in Andhra Pradesh and the country, the Chief Minister said Talliki Bidda Express vehicles had been introduced to support pregnant women and ensure that tribal women no longer had to depend on doli-carrying for accessing medical care. He said 104 Arogya Ratham vehicles would provide healthcare services at the doorsteps of tribal families, including diagnostic facilities. Naidu also flagged off the 104 Arogya Ratham vehicles.

During his interaction with beneficiaries, tribal residents shared their experiences of receiving government welfare and healthcare benefits. A pregnant woman, Divya, told the Chief Minister that she was receiving medical advice through mobile messages under the Sanjeevani project. While she was explaining the services, she received a call from the Sanjeevani Health Team enquiring about her health and advising her on nutritional requirements during pregnancy.

Other beneficiaries also spoke about government welfare initiatives. Gunta Nagamma said she had received Talliki Vandanam benefits for her four children. Andipatti Sanyasamma said all four of her children had studied in government schools and that her elder daughter had qualified in NEET. Naidu expressed happiness over the educational progress of tribal children and said the government was considering establishing a common education centre for tribal students from Classes VI to XII, along with coaching facilities for national-level entrance examinations.

The Chief Minister also urged tribal communities to increase their household incomes through coffee and pepper cultivation, assuring them of government support. He said the tribal population had the advantage of living in a clean, green and pollution-free environment and encouraged them to nurture their children as future entrepreneurs. The launch was welcomed by tribal residents, who said doorstep healthcare and drone-enabled diagnostic services could significantly improve access to medical care in the remote tribal belt. (ANI)

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