"Apology to Nation is in order": BJP's Pradeep Bhandari hits back at Rahul Gandhi's "dead economy" jibe after India's 7.8% GDP growth

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Monday said an apology was due from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after India recorded 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27, asserting that the latest figures showed the country remained the world's fastest-growing major economy. Speaking to ANI on India's GDP growth, Bhandari said, "An apology to the nation is in order because Rahul Gandhi had labelled the Indian economy a dead economy. The latest figures regarding India's GDP and growth rate reveal that India is the fastest-growing economy, boasting a growth rate of 7.8%. This means India is outperforming China and the United States."

"For over six consecutive years, India has remained the fastest-growing economy, consistently outpacing China. During the Congress party's tenure, India was classified as one of the Fragile Five economies," he added. Bhandari said India had maintained strong economic fundamentals despite global challenges.

"Despite the global energy crisis and global economic headwinds, India stands out as the only economy with strong fundamentals--one that is simultaneously achieving growth and creating jobs," he said. "Perhaps this is why Rahul Gandhi and his global ecosystem, which sought to portray India as a weak economy, are disappointed today. This entire pessimistic ecosystem owes the nation an apology," Bhandari said.

He attributed the country's economic performance to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian economy--driven by Indian entrepreneurs and the workforce--has reclaimed its status as the fastest-growing economy with a growth rate of 7.8%." "Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the Indian economy is growing rapidly, jobs are being created, and economic fundamentals are robust," Bhandari added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh also welcomed India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the April-June quarter and said the government had nearly achieved the target it had set. Speaking in Kolkata on Tuesday, Ghosh said, "The government has nearly achieved the target it had set. People criticise a lot. The current government delivers on what it promises."

"Under PM Modi's leadership, India is progressing in every aspect, be it law and order or sports, and is setting new milestones. There is GDP growth as well," he added. According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, covering the April-June period.

Real GDP was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter of FY26. The latest growth figure was also higher than the 7 per cent Q1 FY27 growth estimate earlier projected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI had also revised its real GDP growth forecast for the full financial year FY27 to 6.7 per cent from 6.6 per cent.

Nominal GDP, measured at current prices, was estimated at Rs 88.27 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 80.00 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 10.3 per cent. Real gross value added (GVA) was estimated at Rs 73.82 lakh crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 68.21 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 8.2 per cent.

The Q1 GDP estimates are subject to revisions. MoSPI said improved data coverage and revisions in input data by source agencies would have a bearing on subsequent revisions of the estimates. The next release of quarterly GDP estimates, covering the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY27, is scheduled for November 30, 2026. (ANI)