"They filed case against a person who called out illegal thing": Priyank Kharge slams FIR against Rahul Gandhi over Haldwani "purification" row

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday criticised the registration of an FIR against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on a 'purification' ritual in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, questioning the decision to file a case against a person who had "called out" the alleged illegal act. "Instead of putting an FIR... putting a case against a person who has... called out... who has called out this illegal thing, who's called out that how the Constitution is being breached," Kharge said.

The remarks came after Uttarakhand Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi following a complaint by a Scheduled Caste community member, who alleged that the Congress leader's comments regarding the purification ritual hurt the sentiments of the community. The FIR was registered on August 30 at Haldwani Police Station in Nainital district. Police invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to the complaint, a 'shuddhikaran yajna' was conducted at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground after a Congress rally attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders. The complainant alleged that members of the Valmiki community participated in cleaning the venue and conducting the ritual. Rahul Gandhi had subsequently described the ritual as anti-Dalit and linked it to untouchability, while demanding legal action against those involved.

The organisers, however, have denied any caste-based motive behind the ritual. Vinod Arya of Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas told ANI that the event was conducted as part of a cleanliness drive and to restore the sanctity of the venue. Meanwhile, Kharge also hit out at the BJP over its padyatra in Karnataka, saying the party should raise questions about alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission.

"BJP has no work to do. Let them do it," Kharge said, adding that the BJP should also explain allegations surrounding the recruitment process and government job vacancies. The Karnataka BJP began its padyatra on Tuesday, with state party president BY Vijayendra saying the march would continue till September 10 and focus on issues including the resignation of former minister B Nagendra, drought conditions and vacancies in government departments. (ANI)