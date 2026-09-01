"Could not find any fault even with magnifying glass": DMK's Senthil Balaji dismisses allegations of wrongdoing in TASMAC

"Even after searching with a magnifying glass, the opposition could not find any fault in TASMAC," the former Minister said.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 10:09 IST
"Could not find any fault even with magnifying glass": DMK's Senthil Balaji dismisses allegations of wrongdoing in TASMAC
DMK leader Senthil Balaji (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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DMK leader Senthil Balaji has dismissed allegations of wrongdoing in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), saying that the opposition parties could not find any fault in the liquor retailing body "even after searching with a magnifying glass." The remarks come amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged TASMAC scam involving Balaji.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Balaji questioned the methodology used by opposition parties to arrive at estimates concerning the corporation's operations. "The opposition parties surveyed only three shops and are extrapolating the data to all 4,000 shops. Sales volumes differ between rural, urban and metro shops. It is not acceptable to calculate an overall estimate based on a few shops," Balaji said.

He further said that the opposition had failed to establish wrongdoing despite examining TASMAC's functioning. "Even after searching with a magnifying glass, the opposition could not find any fault in TASMAC," the former Minister said.

Balaji also highlighted action taken against erring TASMAC employees during the DMK government's tenure. "23,600 cases have been registered over complaints in TASMAC shops during the DMK regime and Rs 16.15 crore has been collected as fine from erring salesmen," he said.

He added that the DMK government had increased the salaries of TASMAC salesmen by up to Rs 4,600 and was implementing an end-to-end computerisation project to improve transparency in TASMAC administration. On July 31, the Supreme Court stayed the operation of the FIR registered against Balaji and issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government on his plea challenging the Madras High Court's refusal to grant him anticipatory bail.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed that the FIR would remain stayed subject to Balaji fully cooperating with the investigation. The court also directed him to deposit his passport with the Investigating Officer and restrained him from attempting to influence witnesses. The FIR was registered on July 8 following directions issued by the Madras High Court in connection with allegations of irregularities in TASMAC.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court questioned whether the police should have conducted a preliminary enquiry before registering the FIR based on an affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court also noted that the allegations primarily related to the period between 2020 and 2021, when Balaji was in public office.

The prosecution opposed Balaji's plea, arguing that he remained influential and that there was a possibility of evidence being affected. The Supreme Court, however, said the investigation should proceed independently and that appropriate conditions could address such concerns. The apex court directed that Balaji would remain protected from arrest as long as he cooperated with the probe and complied with the conditions imposed by the court. (ANI)

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