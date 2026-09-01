"Fight will continue till we uproot govt": BJP Karnataka Chief BY Vijayendra launches 10-day padyatra against state government

BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday visited the Sri Amareshwara Temple in Lingasugur and offered prayers ahead of the party's padyatra, asserting that its fight against the ruling Congress government would continue until it is "uprooted". Speaking to the media after offering prayers at the temple in Gurugunta, Vijayendra said the BJP's 10-day padyatra may conclude on September 10, but its political campaign against the Congress government would continue.

"The fight against the corrupt, anti-people, anti-Dalit, and anti-development Congress government has begun. The padayatra may end on the 10th, but the fight against this government will continue," Vijayendra said. He said the BJP would use the coming one-and-a-half to two years to highlight what it termed failures of the Congress government and expressed confidence that a BJP-led NDA government would return to power in Karnataka.

"We will uproot this government completely. Our fight will continue till then. In future, our BJP-led NDA government should come to power," he said. Vijayendra said the padyatra would begin from Lingasugur and conclude in Ballari on September 10. He described it as a historic march and said BJP leaders and workers from across North Karnataka would participate.

"We are starting our Padayatra from Lingasuru. Today I visited the famous Amareshwar temple here at Lingasuru Taluk. The agenda for Padayatra is that people of Karnataka have already decided to kick out this corrupt anti-people, anti-Dalit Congress government," Vijayendra said. He alleged that the state government was not paying adequate attention to Karnataka's development, the drought situation or filling vacant government posts.

"They are least bothered about the drought situation and have not filled the 2.5 lakh vacancies," he said. The padyatra will be flagged off by former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former ministers B Sriramulu and Shivanagouda Nayak, local MLA Manappa Vajjal and other BJP leaders are expected to participate.

Vijayendra said the number of participants was less important than the continuity of the BJP's political fight. "It is not important how many people participate. It is important how long our fight continues," he said.

He also claimed that the BJP's pressure had already contributed to the resignation of a "corrupt minister", referring to former minister B Nagendra. "A new era of the Bharatiya Janata Party will begin from today," Vijayendra said. (ANI)