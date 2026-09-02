"Why hasn't your son worn Ganavesha?": Priyank Kharge's dig at Karnataka BJP's R Ashoka over RSS row

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday hit back at Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly R Ashoka amid an ongoing row over his repeated criticism of the RSS, mocking his "concerns" and asking why Ashoka's son hasn't adopted the RSS uniform yet. In an X post, Kharge also raised a volley of counter-questions targeting the BJP leader.

"Brother Ashok, you seem very worried about 'Junior' Kharge questioning the RSS..!But there are real questions you need to answer: Why hasn't 'Junior' Ashok (referring to R. Ashoka's son) worn the 'Ganavesha'? Why isn't 'Junior' Ashok consuming cow urine in a cowshed? Why hasn't 'Junior' Ashok become a 'Protector of Dharma' yet? When will 'Senior' Ashok answer these questions?," said Kharge. Kharge further asked when Ashoka will respond on issues including Shivashankarappa Sahukar and Basavaraj Kannale, who are linked to the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Veterinary Officers recruitment examination.

"Most importantly, when will you speak about Shivashankarappa Sahukar? When will you speak about Basavaraj Kannale? When will you speak about how much money was paid to BJP leaders to appoint KPSC members and the Chairman? When will you speak about the photos involving people from your own party?" he said. Kharge has been at loggerheads with the BJP for weeks over his demands seeking transparency and accountability from the RSS. Earlier, he wrote an open letter to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), seeking clarity on its legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability as the organisation.

Ashoka has repeatedly hit back, labelling the Home Minsiter as "incapable", stating, "Chief Minister, please create a new portfolio called the 'RSS portfolio' for Priyank Kharge." (ANI)