"Why hasn't your son worn Ganavesha?": Priyank Kharge's dig at Karnataka BJP's R Ashoka over RSS row

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday hit back at Leader of Opposition R Ashoka amid an ongoing row over his repeated criticism of the RSS, mocking his "concerns" and asking why Ashoka's son hasn't adopted the RSS uniform yet.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 10:17 IST
"Why hasn't your son worn Ganavesha?": Priyank Kharge's dig at Karnataka BJP's R Ashoka over RSS row
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday hit back at Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly R Ashoka amid an ongoing row over his repeated criticism of the RSS, mocking his "concerns" and asking why Ashoka's son hasn't adopted the RSS uniform yet. In an X post, Kharge also raised a volley of counter-questions targeting the BJP leader.

"Brother Ashok, you seem very worried about 'Junior' Kharge questioning the RSS..!But there are real questions you need to answer: Why hasn't 'Junior' Ashok (referring to R. Ashoka's son) worn the 'Ganavesha'? Why isn't 'Junior' Ashok consuming cow urine in a cowshed? Why hasn't 'Junior' Ashok become a 'Protector of Dharma' yet? When will 'Senior' Ashok answer these questions?," said Kharge. Kharge further asked when Ashoka will respond on issues including Shivashankarappa Sahukar and Basavaraj Kannale, who are linked to the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Veterinary Officers recruitment examination.

"Most importantly, when will you speak about Shivashankarappa Sahukar? When will you speak about Basavaraj Kannale? When will you speak about how much money was paid to BJP leaders to appoint KPSC members and the Chairman? When will you speak about the photos involving people from your own party?" he said. Kharge has been at loggerheads with the BJP for weeks over his demands seeking transparency and accountability from the RSS. Earlier, he wrote an open letter to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), seeking clarity on its legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability as the organisation.

Ashoka has repeatedly hit back, labelling the Home Minsiter as "incapable", stating, "Chief Minister, please create a new portfolio called the 'RSS portfolio' for Priyank Kharge." (ANI)

TRENDING

1
ROI-The 'real' deal — world bonds grind towards higher neutral rates: Mike Dolan 

ROI-The 'real' deal — world bonds grind towards higher neutral rates: Mike D...

Global
2
ROI-Trump plan risks derailing Venezuela oil recovery: Bousso

ROI-Trump plan risks derailing Venezuela oil recovery: Bousso

Global
3
US energy secretary says Venezuela oil output to more than double in next few years

US energy secretary says Venezuela oil output to more than double in next fe...

Global
4
Sixteen killed, 28 injured in Egypt's South Sinai in bus accident, health ministry says

Sixteen killed, 28 injured in Egypt's South Sinai in bus accident, health mi...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

What Makes Climate Adaptation Work? Capacity, Inclusion and Local Ownership

Where Dental Insurance Falls Short: Medicaid and CHIP Children Struggle to Find Specialist Care

Raising Revenue Right: How Smarter Tax Systems Can Finance Development Without Hurting Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026