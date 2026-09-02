"He doesn't know about farming": TKS Elangovan slams CM Vijay over Mettur delay, says "water needed till January"

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Wednesday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the delayed opening of the Mettur Dam gates for irrigation, alleging that the Chief Minister "doesn't know about farming" and stressing that water would be required for the crop season until January. Speaking to ANI on the release of water from the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur, Elangovan said the government must ensure adequate water supply throughout the crop cycle rather than focus on the delay in opening the dam.

"The problem is that in this crop season, the harvest will happen in January. Water should be made available till then. So what is this thing about 45 days? He doesn't know about farming," Elangovan said. He also accused the state government of failing to effectively pursue Tamil Nadu's water requirements with Karnataka.

"They have not fought with the Karnataka government for water. They don't care for people of Tamil Nadu. Seventy per cent of the Kuruvai crops have already been spoiled," the DMK spokesperson alleged. His remarks came a day after Chief Minister Vijay opened the Mettur Dam gates in Salem district, releasing water for drinking water requirements and Samba cultivation in the Cauvery Delta for the 2026-27 agricultural season.

At the time of the release, the water level at the dam stood at 91.56 feet, while storage was recorded at 54.452 TMC and inflow at 10,857 cusecs. Officials said the storage and inflow would be continuously monitored and water release regulated in stages according to irrigation requirements. The Chief Minister's Office said the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Water Resources, Revenue and Disaster Management departments had been directed to coordinate with district administrations to ensure effective utilisation of the released water.

Joint monitoring teams comprising officials from the Water Resources Department, Revenue, Disaster Management, Police and TANGEDCO will also patrol the Cauvery River and canals to prevent illegal pumping and unauthorised drawal of water. Vijay said Cauvery water was Tamil Nadu's legal right under the Cauvery Tribunal's final award and the Supreme Court judgment of February 16, 2018.

"We will not give up that right under any circumstances. The Government continues to take firm steps to get Tamil Nadu's due share," he said. The government has cited deficient South-West monsoon rainfall and the impact of El Nino for the delayed release, saying the available water must be conserved and used efficiently to protect Samba cultivation.

Farmers have been advised to use medium-duration paddy varieties, direct sowing and other water-saving cultivation methods. (ANI)