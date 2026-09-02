"Several decisions have to be taken": Mahant Kamal Nayan Das on Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to decide on first CEO

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das on Wednesday said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's meeting to discuss the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is important, as several decisions are to be taken.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 12:00 IST
"Several decisions have to be taken": Mahant Kamal Nayan Das on Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to decide on first CEO
Mahant Kamal Nayan Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Mahant Kamal Nayan Das on Wednesday said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's meeting to discuss the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is important, as several decisions are to be taken. He added that the trustees will take the final call.

Speaking to ANI, Das said, "It is good that there is a meeting of the Trustees today when many decisions have to be taken. I have also been invited. The Trustees will make the decision. Our duty is to perform puja, and it is going on in a proper manner. The devotees should remain alert as thieves are present everywhere." Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Raj Kumar Das said the person appointed as the temple's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) would have strong organisational skills and be fully dedicated to the service of Shri Ram Lalla.

"It will certainly be someone with organisational competence, someone who is fully dedicated to the service of Shri Ram Lalla. This will further strengthen the management and ensure the temple's operations are well-organised," Das said. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International General Secretary Bajrang Lal Bangra said the meeting would discuss the report submitted on the selection of the CEO.

"Discussion will be held on the report submitted on the selection of the CEO in the meeting to start at 2 pm today," he said. VHP Patron Dinesh Chandra also confirmed that the meeting would take place. "The meeting is confirmed," Chandra told reporters.

The search committee constituted to select the first CEO of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir submitted its final report a day earlier after a rigorous screening process that saw more than 5,000 applicants compete for the post. The report was submitted during a high-level meeting attended by Trust members, including Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Dinendra Das, Acting General Secretary Krishna Mohan, and Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi.

The three-member search committee comprises retired Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi, former scientist Suresh Haware, and former Justice Pramod Kohli. (ANI)

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