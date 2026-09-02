"First wicket gone...": R Ashoka alleges "commission model" in Karnataka after B Nagendra's resignation

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, on Wednesday alleged corruption, claiming a commission model in the state, as the BJP began its 10-day protest march against the ruling Congress government. Ashoka alleged that 70 per cent of the funds are taken as commission by the Congress leaders while only 30 per cent is put into development work. The opposition leader cited a letter from MLA Ashok Rai as proof of corruption in the Congress government.

The BJP leader said, "The Congress government in Karnataka is a goonda and rowdy government. They do nothing but 'hafta wasuli'. There is only Rs 30 for work out of Rs 100, because Rs 70 goes as commision to ministers and officers. There is an official letter by MLA Ashok Rai. UT Khader and Eshwara Khandre are involved in this. They are busy in loot." The BJP has maintained that the padyatra will be held till September 10, even though B Nagendra stepped down from the ministerial position amid allegations of the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation scam.

"Though a minister resigned after corruption charges, two other ministers are involved in monthly collection. It's a useless government. Now the CM, who says corruption cannot be tolerated, must say where this 7 per cent is going. It's a 7 per cent model from Karnataka to Rahul Gandhi; it's a channel from Karnataka to Rahul Gandhi," Ashoka alleged. "Nothing goes forward in this government without corruption. First wicket has gone (B Nagendra), now other ministers will also go," he added.

R Ashoka also slammed the Congress government over the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which allows five per cent of the park land to be used for public utility projects. He accused Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of working at the behest of a "real estate mafia." Calling out the hypocrisy, he said that Rahul Gandhi at the Centre speaks against the Adani Group, while Shivakumar here held a meeting with Gautam Adani.

Ashoka said, "CM DK Shivakumar is acting for the will of the real estate mafia; we have to save parks. After DK Shivakumar came to power, he started selling everything; not only Lalbagh, he has started to damage all parks." "Now the government brought a Bill to use public spaces for five per cent. Many will attempt to kill the parks in Bengaluru. It's not only about parks, but it's about you killing people by using useful, people-friendly parks," he said.

While CM Shivakumar agreed to review the Bill, the LoP added, "DK Shivakumar didn't say that the Bill will be withdrawn; he said it will be discussed again. Supreme Court order clearly says not even one per cent (of park land) can be used. Then why is DK Shivakumar giving park to Adani for real estate work? He wants to give parking near the tunnel road." "Rahul Gandhi, you must be ashamed of what you did; you speak about Adani every day, and here your CM DK Shivakumar kicks out Siddaramaiah and invites Adani in home and serves five-star food at home. It's your double standard, Rahul Gandhi," he added.

He announced that the BJP will hold a protest in Bengaluru on the coming weekend and meet the Karnataka Governor to rally against the Bill. "On this Saturday and Sunday, we are holding protests in all parks in Bengaluru. We will also meet the Governor, urging not to sign the Bill and stop parks from being destroyed," R Ashoka stated.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and other party leaders have protested against the Bill. It has become an issue of contention in the State. (ANI)