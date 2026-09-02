'Zero tolerance against fake, illegal medicines': Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya has directed officials to adopt a "zero tolerance" approach towards fake and illegal medicines and take strict legal action against those compromising public health. Pansheriya issued the directions during a high-level review meeting at the Gujarat Secretariat on Wednesday to assess the action taken by the Food and Drug Regulatory system across the state in August.

"The Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) cancelled the sale licences of 50 medicine shops after serious irregularities were detected during inspections. Closure orders were issued against two drug manufacturing units, while licences of eight units were suspended and 11 drug manufacturing licences were cancelled", the minister said. Show-cause notices were also issued to manufacturers of 20 medicines that failed to meet prescribed quality standards during laboratory testing. Of the 42 blood storage centres inspected, three were ordered to close, and 12 were served show-cause notices.

A special campaign was conducted in rural areas to check the quality of antibiotics, during which 588 medicine samples were collected. Pansheriya said action was also being taken against the illegal sale and distribution of narcotic and counterfeit medicines.

"During a joint operation with the SOG in Waghodia, Vadodara, officials seized a stock of narcotic injections, including tramadol, from a shop adjoining a medical store. Action under the NDPS Act is underway" In the counterfeit 'Nicardia Retard 10' tablet case, inspections were carried out at more than 30 locations and suspected stock worth over Rs 1.75 lakh was seized or restricted. The investigation has traced a supply chain from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to Ahmedabad and Sanand, following which a complaint was filed with the Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

On the food safety front, more than 2,238 food businesses were inspected across Gujarat in August, and around 2,591 samples were collected for laboratory testing. Officials seized more than 42,988 kg of suspected food products, including oil, chilli powder and milk, worth an estimated Rs 93.47 lakh. The minister also directed officials to maintain strict monitoring of commonly consumed food items such as milk, ghee, edible oil and spices during the holy month of Shravan.

He said ensuring safe and quality food and medicines for citizens remains a top priority of the state government and directed officials to continue surprise inspections and strict action against adulteration and other violations. (ANI)