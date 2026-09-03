"What did you achieve?": Arvind Kejriwal slams PM Modi after Satyendar Jain gets bail in DJB tender case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) STP tender case. Questioning the grounds of the arrest, the AAP supremo stated that Jain was sent directly into judicial custody without any police interrogation, highlighting what he termed a "weak case."

"Today, Satyendra Jain has been granted bail. Why was he arrested? No one can figure it out. In any case, someone is arrested for questioning. For that, police custody is taken. After police custody is completed, the person goes into judicial custody. In this case, Satyendra Jain was not sent to police custody. No questioning was done of him. He was directly sent to judicial custody," Kejriwal said. Taking a direct swipe at the central leadership, the AAP chief remarked, "The case against him was so weak that he got bail in just ten days. Modi ji, what did you achieve from this? Twenty-four hours a day, you just keep thinking about sending people to jail. You have no interest whatsoever in running the country. Nor do you even know how to run it."

"To think you became the Prime Minister of the country! You ought to have been the station house officer of some village; your conduct is just like that. On one hand, you send good people like Satyendra Jain to jail, and on the other hand, you keep harboring such thugs," Kejriwal added. Meanwhile, Advocate Vivek Jain, counsel appearing for Satyendra Jain, confirmed the court's decision following the hearing at the Rouse Avenue Court and stated that the former minister is expected to walk out of jail soon.

"We are hoping he will come out today itself. The court has observed that all these allegations made against Mr. Jain are not worthy of keeping him in jail, and he should not be incarcerated any further,’ he said. “The court has imposed that he should not go outside Delhi for more than two days. If he is going outside, then he has to inform the Investigating Officer. Otherwise, there is no other condition that is imposed on him,” he added.

Earlier today, Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain in the DJB STP Tender alleged scam case. Speaking to reporters, Jain said, "The truth has won. This case was filed during the intervening period when I was put in jail after the ED arrested me last time." (ANI)