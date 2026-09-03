"Exposed cracks in Congress...": Telangana BJP chief on Konda Surekha's removal from cabinet

Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao on Thursday said that Congress MLA Konda Surekha and her daughter Konda Sushmita exposed corruption in the Congress. Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "There are 2-3 issues in this matter. One, this is an internal matter of Congress and their Govt. So, we do not want to comment on the procedures and other things. But on one side, Rahul Gandhi speaks of smashing patriarchy, and here a woman is being smashed; her post is being smashed. I feel that this has a far-reaching impact on 2 counts: 1) She and her daughter exposed corruption in the Congress party. 2) About Smash Patriarchy, Himachal Pradesh has no woman minister, Karnataka has no woman minister, and in Telangana one of the two women ministers has been sacked. There are so many groups in Congress, and that too has been exposed. Some are in favour of Konda Surekha, and some others are supporting the CM. So, this is showing cracks in the ruling party, and this is disturbing the entire administration system in the state."

This comes after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy initiated a major administrative and political reshuffle, dropping Minister Konda Surekha from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. An official recommendation regarding the cabinet exclusion has already been forwarded to the Governor for formal approval. Meanwhile, Congress Leader Indira Shoban said that if Surekha had resigned "respectfully," such an action would not have been necessary.

"People trusted Revanth Reddy and voted his government into power based on his face. Surekha was given a ministerial portfolio. If you had resigned respectfully, it would not have happened," he said. Following her removal from the Telangana Council of Ministers, Konda Surekha asserted that she committed no wrongdoing and should not be held accountable for statements made independently by her daughter.

Speaking to the reporters, Surekha addressed the show-cause notice issued to her by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) disciplinary committee. "I am not at all at fault. They issued me a show-cause, but I had not levelled any allegations against Revanth Reddy or the party. In a meeting, my daughter expressed her frustration. She did that over an MLA candidate and levelled allegations. She spoke about something there on the CM. I am not at all responsible for it. I don't know what she wanted to say," she said. (ANI)