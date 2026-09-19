"Rahul Gandhi continuously amplifying voices of students": Jairam Ramesh attacks MP govt, hails 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme was highlighting the issues faced by students across the country, alleging that the education system was failing students, parents and teachers. Ahead of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore, Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi was continuously raising the concerns of students and claimed that the programme was bringing their struggles to the forefront.

In a post on X, Jairam wrote, "Rahul Gandhi Ji is continuously amplifying the voices of students being crushed in the country's failing education system through Chhatron Ki Goonj. The crumbling education system is snatching away the future of the nation's future—our students—from them. Millions of students, parents, and teachers are bringing their pain and struggles to the forefront through this program.” Highlighting Rahul Gandhi's earlier programmes in different cities, Ramesh said the Congress leader had raised issues related to coaching centres, recruitment delays, paper leaks and challenges faced by young people.

Ramesh said, “In Kota, Rahul Gandhi Ji exposed the exploitative nature of our education system and revealed how dire the situation is—a typical Indian family is spending 2.5 times more on coaching centres than the Modi government is investing in education.” He further said, “In Dehradun, he raised the issue of 152 paper leaks. In Allahabad, he highlighted the difficulties faced by young people preparing for competitive exams—how delayed and corrupt recruitment processes are stealing the most precious years of their lives and pushing their futures into the abyss. In Pune, Rahul Gandhi Ji became the voice of young women. The way he raised his voice against patriarchy with such boldness and clarity was historic in itself.”

Ramesh also targeted the Madhya Pradesh government ahead of Rahul Gandhi's programme in Indore, alleging issues related to paper leaks and vacancies in educational institutions. He said, “Today, Rahul Gandhi Ji is heading to Madhya Pradesh, the 'laboratory' of RSS and the birthplace of BJP's paper leak mafia. Who can forget the horrific Vyapam exam scam? It was linked to 40 suspicious deaths. The futures of millions of students were impacted by this mega-scam. The state of education in Madhya Pradesh has only worsened. Over 80 per cent of sanctioned positions in the state's 17 government universities are vacant, and 69,667 teacher posts in government schools remain unfilled.”

Ramesh further claimed that the Madhya Pradesh government had attempted to stop the programme but said students were prepared to raise their concerns. He said, “The Madhya Pradesh government is terrified of Chhatron Ki Goonj happening in Indore today. The government had tried every trick in the book to stop this program. But the youth and students of Madhya Pradesh are ready—to raise their voices against this system that is hollowing out the country’s education system from within.”

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, launched by Congress leaders in 2026, aims to provide a platform for students to raise concerns related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, rising education costs, recruitment issues and unemployment. The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign has previously been held in Pune, Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj, with the objective of bringing student-related issues into the national political discourse. (ANI)