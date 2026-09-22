NDMC Council clears 28 agendas, approves EV-only procurement, water bill amnesty, 50-bed Ayush hospital

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday passed 28 agendas, including a one-time amnesty scheme on late payment surcharge on pending water bills, procurement of electric vehicles for all new vehicles and in-principle approval for a 50-bedded Ayush hospital in Sarojini Nagar, Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Chahal said. Speaking to ANI after the NDMC Council meeting, Chahal said the decisions were aimed at advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' and developing Delhi and New Delhi with modern civic infrastructure.

“A meeting of the NDMC Council was held, and we passed a total of 28 agendas. Fulfilling the Honorable Prime Minister’s vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' (specifically a developed Delhi and New Delhi), we passed 28 agendas today,” Chahal said. Among the key decisions, the council approved a one-time amnesty scheme for pending water bills to provide relief from the Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC).

Chahal said the council had also approved changing electricity billing for Dhobi Ghats from commercial meter rates to residential meter rates, providing financial relief to workers who had been paying higher charges. “In the social welfare department, for the Dhobi Ghats where our colleagues had been incurring high charges due to commercial electricity meters, we have approved charging them at residential meter rates,” he said.

The council also approved measures to eliminate dark spots in the NDMC area. Chahal said new areas had been developed, including through the NBCC, and the growth of trees had resulted in new dark spots at various locations. “Following observations around the time of the BRICS summit, it was noted that new areas have been developed in NDMC (also through NBCC) and trees have grown, resulting in new dark spots at various locations. To ensure that no dark spots remain, a budget of approximately Rs 18.5 to Rs 19 crore has been approved. New poles with heights ranging between 6 metres and 11 metres will be installed, including foundation work, laying of cables, earthing, and other necessary electrical infrastructure,” he said.

On electric mobility, Chahal said all new vehicles procured by the NDMC would be electric vehicles in line with the objective of reducing pollution. The council also confirmed a 50 per cent discount on parking charges for electric vehicles at NDMC parking lots to encourage green transport.

“In line with the Prime Minister's vision to curb pollution, all new vehicles being procured by the NDMC will be electric vehicles. Additionally, we confirmed the decision to provide a 50 per cent discount on parking charges for electric vehicles at our parking lots to encourage green transport and a pollution-free environment,” Chahal said. The council granted in-principle approval for setting up a 50-bedded Ayush Hospital in the Sarojini Nagar area at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore.

Chahal said the hospital would be developed through a 50:50 partnership between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the NDMC, and that the plans were being finalised. “In the health sector, discussions regarding an Ayush Hospital,” Chahal said, adding that the plans would be presented soon.

The NDMC also approved the establishment of a state-of-the-art 'Palika Adarsh Pariksha Kendra' or Model Municipal Examination Centre in Moti Bagh. Chahal said the centre was being planned following the initiative announced by the Prime Minister in July to reform the examination system and recommendations of a high-level task force led by Nandan Nilekani.

"To ensure transparency, reliability, and tech-driven efficiency with zero scope for malpractice, it will be executed through an open tender/RFP," he added. The council also approved the RFP for parking tenders across three clusters -- Cluster 1, Cluster 2 and Cluster 3.

Chahal said the parking initiative was expected to generate a minimum monthly revenue of more than Rs 7 crore and would introduce an Intelligent Integrated Parking System aimed at reducing congestion and vehicular pollution. “Parking is a major issue in the NDMC area. The RFP for parking tenders across three clusters (Cluster 1, Cluster 2, and Cluster 3) has been approved. This will generate a minimum monthly revenue of over Rs 7 crore,” he said.

The council also granted in-principle approval to replace ageing and malfunctioning escalators in and around Connaught Place with new escalators. According to NDMC, the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. It was attended by MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Chairman Manoj Dwivedi, Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Chahal, MLA and NDMC member Virender Singh Kadian, council members Dinesh Pratap Singh, Anil Valmiki and Sarita Tomar, and Secretary Rahul Singh. (ANI)