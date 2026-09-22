‘Rakshas Raj’ vs ‘rule of law’: RJD, BJP leaders trade barbs over Jamui minors’ assault case 

A political row erupted in Bihar on Tuesday over the alleged harassment and assault of two minors in Jamui on September 19, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government of failing on law and order and alleging a "Rakshas Raj", while ruling party leaders defended the administration's response and said the "rule of law" prevails in the state. The controversy followed the circulation of a video purportedly showing a minor girl and her male companion being stopped, harassed and assaulted by a group of youths in Jamui. The incident reportedly took place on September 19 when the two Class 10 students were returning after coaching classes. The video subsequently surfaced on social media, triggering public outrage and political reactions.

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. An SIT headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Deepti Monali was constituted to identify and arrest the remaining accused. Police have identified around seven alleged perpetrators and arrested six people in connection with the case in which three accused are minors.

The accused Nandan Yadav was subsequently shot in the leg during a police encounter in the Town Police Station area on Tuesday and was undergoing treatment at Jamui Sadar Hospital. The main accused Nandan Yadav and Hariram Yadav have been arrested after an encounter with the police. Jamui Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishwajeet Dayal on Tuesday said police will take the "strictest possible action" against those involved in the alleged harassment and assault of two minors in Bihar's Jamui, adding that an SIT has been formed and three people have been arrested in connection with the case.

"We will take the strictest possible action against such individuals. We are also formulating an action plan to prevent such incidents in the future," he added. The senior police official added that the family of the minors had not initially approached the police and that the authorities learnt about the incident after the video went viral. "The family did not initially report the matter to us. We learned of it through a viral video, immediately reached the victim, recorded her statement, and registered an FIR," the top cop said.

He also identified Nandan Yadav as the person seen wearing a gamcha in the purported video. "The one wearing the gamcha is Nandan Yadav," he said. The senior police official Dayal said Ramashish Chaudhary had also been arrested for uploading and circulating several such videos from his profile. Mounting a sharp attack on the BJP-led Bihar government over the alleged harassment and assault case, the Opposition questioned the state's law-and-order situation and accused the administration of failing to ensure the safety of women and children.

RJD MP Sudhakar Singh launched a strong attack on the state administration, alleging that criminals were operating under political patronage and that an atmosphere of impunity had developed in Bihar. "For a long time, we have been saying that there is a 'Rakshas Raj' in Bihar. Crime is thriving here not just because there are criminals, but because the people sitting in power are shielding them. When no action was taken against senior officer Kundan Krishnan in the fake encounter case, officials across Bihar felt emboldened. There is no longer any fear of accountability among officers. The administration is being run in collusion with the liquor mafia and the land mafia. When mafias dictate governance, crimes against women, children, and the common public are bound to escalate. Is this an isolated incident in Jamui? If you look at the series of recent events, there is no meaningful action," Singh told ANI.

RJD leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also targeted Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the incident and alleged that political and caste considerations could influence the investigation. In a post on X, Yadav imagined a conversation between Choudhary and a police officer over the colour of the gamchha allegedly worn by the accused.

“During the Jamui incident, while holding a caste-based conference, Samrat Chaudhary called a police officer at night and asked CM: What color gamchha was the girl-harasser wearing? Police- Sir…..saffron! Exactly like yours CM:- Then he’s not a saffron rapist. Meaning, ideologically he must be pure and a Modi supporter, right?? Okay…look closely, is there even a speck of green in that saffron gamchha?” Yadav wrote. He further mocked the use of artificial intelligence in the purported identification of the accused and alleged that the police could be pressured to establish a particular caste angle.

“CM: Do something, dig up a Muslim and Yadav angle, whatever it takes. Police:- Sir, it’s tough CM: We’ll suspend you, do what I said! Frame some accused from a liquor or murder case into this one, but do something,” he wrote. Yadav also took a swipe at the BJP-led government over remarks and slogans associated with caste politics.

"Police: Sir, we are even more desperate than you are. CM: Don't get too smart—hurry up! Gritting his teeth, he wonders: where will Modi-ji sing the song—"I'll pump six bullets into your chest; true power lies only... in caste"—on the teleprompter during the election now? Muttering to himself: Which officer made me memorize that line about the green gamchha and the AI... was it Deepak? Find out," he added. Speaking to ANI, Yadav later called the incident "shameful" and questioned the government's handling of the case.

"The government is facing embarrassment across the country. Look at the way those in the government are trying to defend it...God forbid, if a woman from her own family were involved, would she still make the same statement? That girl is a daughter of Bihar; she is like a sister or daughter to all of us...the SP has stated that 7 to 8 people are involved; then hang all of them; send them to the gallows. Instead of that, you are lecturing us on moral policing?...just a few days ago, CM Samrat Choudhary—who is facing murder charges—claimed that one could travel from Patna to Munger, and if anyone even dared to touch a woman, he would resign...if he has the courage and is a man of word, then resign," Yadav told ANI. RJD MP Manoj Jha also criticised the government's response, saying the incident could not be viewed merely through statistics.

"No one can watch that video...The government runs on empathy, not numbers. I was in Patna; I saw people's statements... You won the election; does that give you the right to make any insensitive statements?" Jha said. Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan questioned the broader administrative and social response to the incident.

"We are not getting to the root of this because we are all involved. When you decide on a mass leader, you only look at who will win the election... What is happening in Bihar now? It is a dry state, but still, people say that now a 12-to-14-year-old child is selling liquor and drinking liquor. If no one has come to advocate for you at the police station, then no one is even ready to get an FIR registered in a rape case... In this situation, these new youths, these three boys who were caught, some around 20 years old, 25 years old, 17 years old, 18 years old, what are we serving them?... I don't think that just forming an SIT and the way leaders' statements are coming out so carelessly — I feel ashamed..." Ranjan said. AIMIM leader Akhtarul Iman also condemned the incident and questioned the state's law-and-order situation.

"Whatever has happened in Jamui is a shameful incident. On one hand, the government is giving slogans like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, and yet the honour of a daughter cannot be protected. Such a shameful incident has occurred on the road with a girl. The entire humanity is ashamed by this. I believe this is a major example of the failure of law and order under the Bihar government. I condemn this incident and demand action on it," Iman said. Congress leader Mumtaz Patel alleged that the incident reflected a mindset of moral policing and victim-shaming.

"A boy and a girl were returning from tuition yesterday in Bihar. Who gave anyone the right to engage in such moral policing? The people who committed these acts, engaging in moral policing, misconduct, insolence, and sexual assault, reflect a specific mindset...We recently saw a massive uproar over an actress's attire during a festival. When those in leadership or positions of influence constantly engage in victim-shaming, try to control women, and place the blame squarely on them, it shapes society's mindset— a mindset that seeks to control women regardless of the circumstances...We need to establish not just moral accountability, but criminal accountability as well. We must instill fear and send a clear message to society: if you impose such restrictions on women and persist in victim-shaming, these incidents will inevitably continue to happen," she said. Opposition criticism came alongside statements from leaders of the ruling alliance defending the government's response. The Bharatiya Janata Party defended the government's handling of the case and highlighted the arrests and formation of the SIT.

Calling the Jamui incident "deeply distressing", LJP(R) MP Shambhavi Choudhary said, "No amount of condemnation is enough for the incident that took place in Jamui. We stand with the victim's family during this difficult time. We stand with both children and will strive to ensure they get justice. Under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary, a Special Task Force was constituted within just 24 hours. The accused were arrested, and an encounter also took place in the effort to secure justice for the daughter..." BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said the incident was deeply shameful but asserted that the rule of law prevailed in Bihar.

"The occurrence of such an incident is deeply shameful, but under the leadership of CM Samrat Choudhary, the rule of law prevails in Bihar. Whoever commits such a despicable act will face consequences that set a precedent across the state, ensuring no one dares to commit such a heinous act again. The Bihar Police have done a good job... I assure everyone that strict action will be taken against the guilty..." Jaiswal said. Bihar Minister and BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh said the administration acted swiftly after the incident came to light and that no accused would be allowed to escape.

"See how it was directed by Samrat Chaudhary. That a stand-alone incident does not define Bihar and when it happens action should be taken immediately. The speed with which action has taken place through the district administration, we all came together on the platform and said that no action will be left out. There will be no link in which the criminal element will get a chance to escape or hide. Of course, as of today, almost three arrests were made by our people within 24 hours of the day. "And those who have unwavering faith...Those people are in the custody of the administration and further we would like strict action to be taken against them through the judiciary and no such loop should be found so that they get a chance to escape or escape. I am completely satisfied with the whole process and in this way the Emperor's government took immediate action. Strict action should be taken on such anti-social elements," she told ANI.

BJP MP Rajeev Pratap Rudy said the incident had led to renewed discussion about Bihar's image but maintained that the circumstances of the crime would have to be established by the authorities. “So, what the circumstances were, how they were criminals, I do not know, but I definitely know that the way these people treated that child in such a heinous manner. This is something all the security superintendents will have to see here. People were saddened by the incident and were saddened by the government. What activity took place? The law will take its course, legal action will be taken. But if there was any such criminal element in the person who was killed in a criminal incident, then, in my view, it is not right; that is my belief,” Rudy said.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan also condemned the incident and called for the case to be heard by a fast-track POCSO court. In a post on X, Paswan wrote, "The incident in Jamui shook us all to the core. Taking stern action in this heinous case, the police arrested all the accused, sending a clear message that those who violate the law will face strict consequences. Furthermore, the district administration is urged to ensure that the entire matter is heard in a fast-track POCSO court so that justice is delivered swiftly."

"There will be no compromise on the safety of our daughters. Instilling the fear of the law in the minds of offenders and a sense of security in our daughters—this is our tradition," Chirag further added. The political exchanges came as police continued their investigation and action against those allegedly involved in the incident. Police have also taken action against social media accounts circulating the video, with an FIR reportedly registered against around 120 profiles for sharing footage that could reveal the identity of the minor.

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought action from the Bihar Police. Authorities have also urged people not to circulate the video involving the minor. Meanwhile, police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining suspects, while the accused injured in the police encounter is undergoing treatment at Jamui Sadar Hospital.

Jamui Nagar police case has been registered in the case and Sections 74, 76, 3(5) of BNS and Sections of the POCSO Act have been imposed. Three minors have also been detained as children in conflict with the law. The police have also taken action against those who made the video viral. A case has been registered under sections of the IT Act, POCSO Act and JJ Act, identifying 120 social media posts/profiles in Cyber ​​Thana case number 45/26.

Police have arrested Kundan Kumar, Faiyaz and Ramashish Kumar. Jamui Police has appealed to people not to share any offensive or revealing videos/posts of minor victims on social media. Legal action will be taken against the concerned persons in such cases. The investigation remains underway. (ANI)