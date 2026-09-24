Finance Department’s advice not political issue; let BJP protest: CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday dismissed the BJP’s protest with empty pots over the Finance Department’s warning regarding the state’s financial situation, saying such advice was part of the department’s routine responsibility and not a political issue. “Regarding the BJP’s protest holding empty pots, it was advice given by the Finance Department. The department issues such cautions, and that is its duty,” Shivakumar said.

He said the Finance Department had issued similar warnings during previous governments as well. “Whether it was the BS Yediyurappa government or the Basavaraj Bommai government, the Finance Department has given such advice during every government. It is the department’s duty,” he said.

Shivakumar said the drought situation could lead to financial pressures for both the state and the country. “Since there is a drought situation now, a lot of financial difficulties may arise in the country and in the state. This is not a political issue,” he said.

Reacting to the BJP’s demand for his resignation, Shivakumar said: “They want my resignation. Okay, let them have it.” Meanwhile, Shivakumar said he would seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and urge the Centre to provide drought relief funds to the state, as more than 200 taluks face drought-like conditions.

“Definitely, it is the bound duty of the Honourable Prime Minister to help Karnataka. More than 200 taluks are suffering here. A lot of problems have arisen. People have lost their crops, and there are water and power issues,” Shivakumar said. He said the state was facing a severe power situation, with demand reaching around 20,000 MW, and people were struggling to meet their electricity requirements.

“Everyone is crying. We are trying to manage the situation. In some states, they are buying power at ₹20 to ₹22 per unit. Power is not available,” he said. Shivakumar said he had directed the Energy Department to closely monitor the situation and take steps to protect consumers.

“I have asked my Power Department to look into it and protect the citizens,” he said. (ANI)