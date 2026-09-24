Assam Cabinet approves Rs 11,000 crore JK Lakshmi Cement investment

The Assam Cabinet has approved a proposal for an investment of Rs 11,000 crore by JK Lakshmi Cement Limited for the establishment of a clinker manufacturing unit and four associated cement grinding units in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Thursday. Addressing the reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Sarma said the proposed investment will generate direct employment for around 2,000 people in Assam.

"The Cabinet has approved the proposal for the proposed investment of Rs 11,000 crore of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited, towards establishment of a Clinker Manufacturing Unit and four associated Cement Grinding Units in the State of Assam. This will generate direct employment of around 2000," Sarma said. The Chief Minister also informed that the Cabinet approved a project for restoration and rehabilitation of at least 102 derelict community beels in Assam.

"Of the total cost, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Loan will bear Rs 637.504 crore, while the Government of Assam's share will be Rs 159.376 crore. As a part of the project, restoration and rehabilitation work will be undertaken of at least 102 derelict community beels," he said. Sarma further said the Cabinet approved a rent-based model or pro bono model for construction of a state-of-the-art laboratory and ancillary infrastructure of the Spices Board under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, at Ulubari in Guwahati.

"Under this arrangement, the Agriculture Department, in coordination with PWD (B), will undertake construction of the building as per the design and specifications provided by the Spices Board," he added. The Assam Cabinet also approved the State Capital Investment Subsidy for eligible manufacturing units under the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme (UNNATI), 2024, which could not obtain registration within the extended deadline of September 30, 2026.

Sarma said the Cabinet has decided to provide an enhanced Orunodoi monthly incentive of Rs 1,500 to beneficiaries for October on the occasion of Durga Puja. "The Cabinet has decided to give Rs 1500 to the Orunodoi beneficiaries as a part of the Orunodoi monthly incentive for October instead of the regular Rs 1250 grant as a gift on the occasion of Durga Puja," he said.

The Chief Minister further announced that the Cabinet approved a 20 per cent bonus for eligible workers and employees of tea gardens under Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL). "The State Cabinet today approved the payment of 20% bonus to the eligible workers and employees of the tea gardens of Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL)," Sarma said.

The Cabinet also approved October 17, 2026, as an additional Durga Puja holiday in Assam, besides the four days of Puja holidays already notified. "The Cabinet has decided to accord 17th October, 2026, as a Durga Puja Holiday in addition to the other four days already notified as puja holidays," he said. (ANI)