“Not truly LoP but jester, street performer”: Giriraj Singh slams Rahul Gandhi amid Congress protest demanding CEC’s resignation

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi amid the party's protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying that Gandhi was "not truly the LoP" but a "jester" and a "street performer".

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 22:11 IST
“Not truly LoP but jester, street performer”: Giriraj Singh slams Rahul Gandhi amid Congress protest demanding CEC’s resignation
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi amid the party's protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying that Gandhi was "not truly the LoP" but a "jester" and a "street performer". Speaking to reporters here, Giriraj Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi is truly not the Leader of the Opposition; he is a 'jester' because cracking jokes while sitting on the stage is not the job of the Leader of the Opposition. The Congress, which honoured 15 Election Commissioners after they stepped down from their posts, is the one talking?... Rahul Gandhi, today the thief himself is speaking out against theft?"

The Union Minister alleged that the Congress was repeatedly questioning the Election Commission while ignoring its own past actions. He said the Leader of Opposition should raise issues concerning democratic institutions and the electoral process responsibly. "Rahul Gandhi is not the Leader of Opposition, but a street performer," he said.

Singh also targeted Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and raised questions over her citizenship and voting rights, alleging that Rahul Gandhi should explain why his mother did not take Indian citizenship for 15 years and why she voted without citizenship. "Rahul Gandhi should explain why his mother did not take Indian citizenship for 15 years? Why did she vote without even having citizenship?" he said.

The Union Minister's remarks came amid Congress protests across the country over the Election Commission and demands for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Reacting to the demand, Singh dismissed the opposition's allegations and criticised the call for the CEC's removal. On the issue of crime in Bihar, Giriraj Singh said strict action should be taken against those involved in criminal activities. Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's remarks, he said criminals targeting women and daughters should not be spared.

He also attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, over the issue of crime, referring to the party's previous tenure in Bihar and questioning the opposition's remarks on law and order. Responding to questions on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's demand for fresh elections in the state, Singh said Banerjee could not remain away from the Chief Minister's post and made remarks on the political situation in West Bengal. (ANI)

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