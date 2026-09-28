"Odisha people are rightful owners of state's mines": Naveen Patnaik leads BJD protest against MMDR Amendment Act, demands withdrawal

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday staged a protest march in Bhubaneswar against the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, demanding its withdrawal and alleging that the legislation curtails Odisha's powers over its mineral resources. BJD supremo and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, joined the protest and addressed party leaders and workers, saying the party was fighting for the rights of Odisha and its people.

"We have gathered here today for the interests of Odisha. We have gathered here today for the rights of 4.5 crore Odias. We are fighting this battle for the future of our Gen G," Patnaik said. He said the MMDR Amendment Bill was directly linked to the rights of the state and asserted that the people of Odisha were the rightful owners of the state's mines and land.

"The MMDR Amendment Bill is not an ordinary bill. It is directly tied to the rights of the state. The people of Odisha are the rightful owners of Odisha's mines and Odisha's land," he said. Patnaik criticised the passage of the legislation in Parliament, alleging that it was passed without discussion and questioned the silence of BJP MPs from Odisha.

"It is deeply regrettable that such an important bill was passed in Parliament without any discussion. And in whose interest did our 20 BJP MPs remain silent?" he said. He also questioned the Odisha government's response to the legislation and said he had written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi seeking a special session of the Assembly and a resolution opposing the MMDR Amendment Act.

"The Odisha government stayed silent as well. Out of fear of whom? I wrote to the Chief Minister demanding a Special Session of the Assembly. There was no reply. I wrote to the Chief Minister again demanding a resolution opposing the MMDR Amendment Act. Still, no reply," Patnaik said. "This is a government of denials—a government that only talks big. Because of this Act, Odisha will incur losses of thousands of crores of rupees every year. Why is the government silent when it comes to Odisha’s interests? No party can ever be greater than this motherland. Power is here today, gone tomorrow. But betraying this land will bring everlasting disgrace. Gen G will not forgive you. The people of Odisha will not forgive you. I will fight for the rights of Odisha until my very last breath," he added.

He further appealed to all political parties to unite on the issue and oppose the implementation of the amended legislation in Odisha. "I appeal to everyone, I appeal to all political parties—join this fight. Come, let us unite for this soil. Let us take a resolve: we will not allow the MMDR Amendment Act to be implemented in Odisha. We will fight. We will reclaim our rights," Patnaik said.

BJD Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra said the protest reflected the anger of the people of Odisha over the amendment. "This is the wrath of the people of Odisha. The state has 44% mineral resources of the country. We will be losing immensely by the enactment of the MMDR Amendment Act, which has taken away the power of the state in mining areas," Mishra told ANI.

BJD leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan said Odisha had a constitutional right to tax its mineral wealth and use the revenue for the development of the state. "Odisha has a constitutional right to tax its mineral wealth and use that money for the development and progress of the people of the state. Exercising this right, the then CM Naveen Patnaik had enacted a law in 2004," she told reporters.

She said mining companies had challenged the law in court and that the BJD, under Naveen Patnaik's leadership, had fought a legal battle for what it described as Odisha's constitutional rights. "For 20 years, the BJD, under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, fought a legal battle in the Courts for the Constitutional rights of Odisha and for the progress and development of the state. Finally, in 2024, the Supreme Court, in a 9-judge Constitutional Bench, delivered an order in favour, upholding the rights of Odisha," Karthikeyan said.

She alleged that the 2026 amendment would deprive Odisha of financial resources arising from its mineral wealth. "This could have led to huge financial resources for the state, which would have changed the trajectory of the development of the state and her people. However, in 2026, the MMDR Amendment Act was brought in by the BJP, which stripped Odisha of its Constitutional powers and stopped these financial resources from coming to the state. This loss was in thousands of crores of Rupees," she said.

Karthikeyan also criticised BJP leaders from Odisha for supporting the legislation in Parliament. "It is a matter of great shame and very unfortunate that the BJP leaders who had been elected by the people of Odisha went to Parliament and supported this law. They supported the stripping away of our Constitutional rights. It is very unfortunate because in the 2024 elections, they took people's vote in the name of Odia pride," she said.

She further said the BJD would continue its agitation until the legislation was repealed. "So, the BJD will continue its fight. The lies of the BJP have been exposed. We shall continue this fight under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik till this MMDR Act is repealed," Karthikeyan said.

The Lok Sabha passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, on August 12. The legislation seeks to facilitate mineral exploration and development, particularly of critical and strategic minerals, while providing greater flexibility to mining lease holders. The amendment proposes changes to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, including allowing a mining lease holder to apply to the state government for inclusion of other minerals in an existing lease.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mines has said the amendment does not take away the rights of states over land and minerals or their power to levy taxes on minerals. It said around 90 per cent of taxes and statutory payments from mining currently accrue to states and that this arrangement will continue under the amended framework. The ministry has also said the amendment would not affect states' powers to regulate and tax minor minerals.

According to the government, the changes are aimed at providing certainty and predictability in the fiscal regime, boosting investment in mining and supporting the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)