"Students became agitated due to police inaction," says Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal amid LPU protests

Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal on Monday said students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) became agitated due to alleged police inaction, and called for the administration, government and police to handle the situation with sensitivity amid protests on the campus. Speaking to ANI, he said, “This is a serious matter... In this particular incident, the police bear significant responsibility. If an incident occurs and a complaint is filed, the police should act immediately. The students became agitated because the police failed to take action.”

He said the authorities needed to address the concerns of students and ensure that the situation was handled carefully. “The administration, the government, and the police need to handle the matter with sensitivity,” he said.

Bansal also alleged shortcomings on the part of the Punjab administration, particularly the Aam Aadmi Party government. “There is a shortcoming somewhere on the part of the administration, particularly the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, despite its tall claims. They have failed completely and are focused only on propaganda,” he alleged.

His remarks came as Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said police had exercised restraint and relied on dialogue to defuse tension at LPU following the gathering of a large number of students after “late-night rumours about certain incidents”. Yadav said the trouble began on the intervening night of September 26 and 27, when students gathered on the campus. He said there was some vandalism and part of a gate was set on fire.

Senior police officers, including DIG Jalandhar Range Navin Singla and SSP Kapurthala, reached the spot, following which police held discussions with students who had grievances against the university administration. The DGP said police consciously decided to use minimum force and instead worked to bridge the gap between the students and the university administration. He said one of the demands raised by students was for female staff to be present in the girls' hostel.

Yadav said an FIR had been registered, and a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the incident. He said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found involved, irrespective of their position. The DGP also said police were examining the possible role of outsiders after walkie-talkies were found on the campus. He said CCTV footage showing men near the women's hostel was also being examined.

Yadav appealed to the public and media to avoid relying on unverified rumours and urged reporting based on authentic sources. (ANI)