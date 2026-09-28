"Today's youth are not job seekers; they are job creators": Nitin Nabin calls for focus on youth policy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Monday called for greater focus on youth policy and sports in West Bengal, saying the state's rich legacy in sports, art, literature and culture could help drive a renewed sense of hope among its younger population. Addressing the Yuva Samvad Conclave in Kolkata during his two-day visit to West Bengal, Nabin said the state had moved from an atmosphere of fear to one of trust and expressed confidence that it would once again live up to its sporting legacy.

"Given the atmosphere of trust you have fostered, having led West Bengal out of an environment of fear, I am fully confident that the state will once again live up to its rich sporting legacy. At the same time, I would urge the Chief Minister to focus on the state's youth policy alongside its sports sector. We, and no one else are the ones who can dispel the negativity being spread through social media. Today’s youth simply need a platform. The BJP chief added that youth in bengal are not job seekers but they are job creators. "After all, they are not job seekers; they are job creators. Consider how Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the startup ecosystem to the country. Today, based on that initiative, over 250,000 startups and more than 125 unicorns are operating across the nation."

Targeting the Opposition party, Nabin further emphasised the role of young people in shaping the state's future, with an emphasis on providing platforms for youth beyond conventional employment opportunities. "I believe that even today, on social media, it is the 'Reel' that is 'Real' that gains traction. Fabricated Reels do not go very far. In other words, today’s youth also trusts what is real, not what is fabricated. Today's generation values authenticity. There was a time when people tried to project a fabricated image or present themselves to society under a false guise," he added.

He said, "Even today, only those Reels that are 'Real' truly succeed on social media. Fabricated Reels do not last long; this shows that today's youth trust real things, not fabricated ones. In today's society, sports and culture have been pushed to the sidelines. We used to watch television; now, we have shifted directly to mobile phones. Children used to head out to the playing fields as soon as it turned 3 or 4 o'clock. That era seems to have been lost across the country." He also highlighted West Bengal's longstanding association with sports, saying these areas remained closely connected with the state's social identity. During his address, Nabin noted that the growing use of mobile phones had reduced the time children spent on playing fields.

"The time children should have spent on the playing field is now being spent on mobile phones. That is precisely why what was once our true strength has, in a way, been lost. West Bengal is the only state in the country where a multitude of elements coexist. Sports, art, literature, and culture are ingrained in the DNA of its people. West Bengal is the only state in the nation that possesses all these attributes collectively," he added. Earlier, Speaking to ANI, Nabin said he saw renewed hope among the youth during his interactions in the state and claimed that promises made in the BJP manifesto had been implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

"I believe that West Bengal is moving in the right direction under strong, people-connected leadership, transitioning from an atmosphere of fear to one of trust. During my two-day visit, I observed how the pledges made in the BJP's manifesto, under the guidance of the PM Modi, have been effectively translated into reality by the CM Suvendu Adhikari in a very short span of time; he has worked admirably to fulfill 'Modi's Guarantee,' and I congratulate the entire team and the CM for this. Furthermore, in my interactions today, I sensed a renewed hope among the youth here. West Bengal is renowned for its culture, art, literature, and sports, and our government is striving to restore its past glory. The way our young friends have engaged with this initiative—and with the various sports and cultural activities planned for the future—suggests that West Bengal will once again advance while honoring its illustrious history. We are committed to realizing the dream of a 'Developed West Bengal' alongside the people, just as we are working towards a 'Developed India' under the Prime Minister's leadership." Nabin also responded to criticism by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Election Commission's electoral rolls controversy. Mamata Banerjee had recently criticised the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal and alleged that the exercise was aimed at helping the ruling BJP.

Regarding Mamata Banerjee's criticism over the ECI Controversy, he said, "I view it as a sign of frustration and despair. The very same Congress members do not blame the Election Commission when they win elections in Kerala or Tamil Nadu, nor do they find fault with it when they secure a victory in Karnataka; yet, they blame the EC only when they lose in West Bengal and Gujarat. Such double standards will not work... TMC needs to learn from the lesson the public has taught them..." His remarks came on the second day of his West Bengal visit, during which he held a series of organisational engagements and public interactions. The BJP had announced his two-day visit to the state from September 27 to September 28. (ANI)