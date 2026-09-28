YSRCP alleges Dalit suppression in Andhra Pradesh under CM Chandrababu 

YSRCP leaders alleged that Dalits, the poor and other weaker sections were facing increasing discrimination and suppression under the Andhra Pradesh coalition government and vowed to continue fighting what they described as anti-people policies.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 18:19 IST
YSRCP alleges Dalit suppression in Andhra Pradesh under CM Chandrababu 
YSRCP MLC and State General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy (Photo/X@YSRCParty). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leaders alleged that Dalits, the poor and other weaker sections were facing increasing discrimination and suppression under the Andhra Pradesh coalition government and vowed to continue fighting what they described as anti-people policies. The YSRCP leaders were speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Mahakavi Gurram Jashuva and revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at the YSRCP Central Office. Party leaders and cadres paid floral tributes to both icons and recalled their contribution to social justice, equality and freedom.

YSRCP leaders said the previous government under party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given priority to education, welfare, political representation, social dignity and protection for weaker and marginalised communities. They contrasted this with the present government, saying Dalits, SCs, BCs and minorities were facing growing insecurity and that law and order had deteriorated, particularly affecting women and disadvantaged sections. They recalled that Jashuva used literature as a weapon against untouchability, caste discrimination and social injustice, while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life at the age of 23 in the struggle against British rule. Their ideals, the leaders said, would continue to inspire political and social movements.

The leaders said the YSRCP governments led by YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had worked to improve the position of disadvantaged communities through welfare, education and political empowerment. They said the party would continue its struggle for social equality and the rights of weaker sections. MLC Lella Appi Reddy, former MP Nandigam Suresh, Kommuri Kanaka Rao, Gunda Surendra, Manohar Reddy, Jalla Sudarshan Reddy, Putta Siva Shankar, Nalamaaru Chandrasekhar Reddy and leaders of various party wings participated. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Sustainability Spending Can Backfire Before It Builds Resilience

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

Climate-Proofing Poverty Relief: Bangladesh Turns Public Jobs Into Long-Term Resilience

Too Many Homes, Too Little Spending: Inside China’s Deepening Housing and Consumption Divide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026