YSRCP alleges Dalit suppression in Andhra Pradesh under CM Chandrababu 

YSRCP leaders alleged that Dalits, the poor and other weaker sections were facing increasing discrimination and suppression under the Andhra Pradesh coalition government and vowed to continue fighting what they described as anti-people policies. The YSRCP leaders were speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Mahakavi Gurram Jashuva and revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at the YSRCP Central Office. Party leaders and cadres paid floral tributes to both icons and recalled their contribution to social justice, equality and freedom.

YSRCP leaders said the previous government under party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given priority to education, welfare, political representation, social dignity and protection for weaker and marginalised communities. They contrasted this with the present government, saying Dalits, SCs, BCs and minorities were facing growing insecurity and that law and order had deteriorated, particularly affecting women and disadvantaged sections. They recalled that Jashuva used literature as a weapon against untouchability, caste discrimination and social injustice, while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life at the age of 23 in the struggle against British rule. Their ideals, the leaders said, would continue to inspire political and social movements.

The leaders said the YSRCP governments led by YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had worked to improve the position of disadvantaged communities through welfare, education and political empowerment. They said the party would continue its struggle for social equality and the rights of weaker sections. MLC Lella Appi Reddy, former MP Nandigam Suresh, Kommuri Kanaka Rao, Gunda Surendra, Manohar Reddy, Jalla Sudarshan Reddy, Putta Siva Shankar, Nalamaaru Chandrasekhar Reddy and leaders of various party wings participated. (ANI)