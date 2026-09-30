"Ballot belongs to people": Kharge calls for SIR roll back, CEC's resignation and accountability at INDIA bloc meet

As the INDIA bloc meeting got underway in the national capital on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called for the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, greater transparency in electoral rolls and accountability of the Election Commission, asserting that “the ballot belongs to the people.” Addressing the INDIA bloc, Kharge said India’s democratic system was built on the principle of “one person, one vote, one value” and alleged that the principle was facing a serious threat.

“Today, that principle is facing a serious threat. Across the country, citizens and political parties are raising grave concerns about functioning of the Election Commission,” Kharge said. Kharge alleged that questions raised by opposition parties over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), voter-list manipulation and changes in electoral rolls had not received adequate answers. He also referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations regarding electoral rolls in Mahadevpura, Aland, Haryana and Maharashtra.

On SIR, Kharge said the exercise was intended by the Election Commission to clean and update electoral rolls but alleged that it could lead to genuine voters being excluded. “It is shocking that as many as 13.3 Crore voters have blatantly been removed from voter list. Their power to take part in a DEMOCRACY has been snatched,” he said.

Kharge demanded that the pre-SIR electoral roll be used for future elections and called for complete transparency in additions, deletions and corrections. He also sought prior notice, reasons and an effective appeal mechanism before legitimate voters are removed. Calling for institutional accountability, Kharge said, “There can be no credible election without an Independent and impartial Election Commission as envisioned in Article 324 of the Constitution.”

The Congress President also criticised CEC Gyanesh Kumar saying that he was exposed and should resign. "Today our Chief Election Commissioner stands totally exposed. His two fellow members have written 14 times in 10 months! It questions his very integrity and intentions. Therefore, he should be removed from his position. If he has even an iota of Constitutional or moral shame left in him, he will resign himself and turn approver against the powers who are interfering in our electoral rolls, " he said.

He also demanded simpler voter registration procedures for first-time voters and alleged that changes in Form 6 were creating barriers for young voters. On EVMs, Kharge said the INDIA bloc’s position should be to return to ballot voting. “The ballot belongs to the people. The mandate belongs to the people,” he said.

"We will not allow transparency to be replaced by secrecy. And we will not allow the fundamental principle of our Republic— one person, one vote, one value— to be weakened," the Congress President added. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the INDIA bloc parties were united in their efforts to protect the Constitution.

“The parties participating... stand united to protect the Constitution of India from repeated assaults of the Modi Govt - most recently its Vote Chori gameplan through the ECI to remain in power,” Ramesh said in a post on X. The parties participating in the meeting are Congress, SP, AITC, NCP(SP), SS (UBT), RJD, CPM, CPI, JKNC, JKPDP, JMM, CPI-ML, IUML, KC(M), MDMK, VCK, RSP, KC(J) and AIFB. (ANI)