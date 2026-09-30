YS Jagan Reddy assures legal support to Lankapalli farmers

Farmers from Lankapalli village in Pamidimukkala mandal of Krishna district met YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party's Central Office and sought his support over an alleged dispute involving nearly 600 acres of Lanka lands. According to a release from the party, the farmers told YS Jagan that their families had been cultivating the lands since 1952, but claimed that their rights were being ignored. They alleged that local TDP leaders and revenue officials had issued pattadar passbooks in the names of TDP leaders and their benamis, and claimed Pamidimukkala Tahsildar K Naveen Kumar had overseen the process.

They urged YSRCP to press for a comprehensive inquiry and stand by them until justice was delivered. After hearing their grievances, YS Jagan assured them that the party would provide the necessary legal assistance and support efforts to protect their rights. The delegation, led by former Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil, included Yalamanchili Ganesh, Mullapudi Somaiah, Kanumuri Venkateswara Rao, Chopparapu Nageswara Rao and Kodali Rambabu.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Youth Wing State President and former MLA Jakkampudi Raja earlier said the coalition government was systematically weakening the Village and Ward Secretariat system that had earned recognition across the country. He said Chandrababu Naidu promised Rs. 10,000 honorarium to volunteers during elections, secured their votes and then dismantled the volunteer system.“After volunteers, Secretariat employees are now being targeted,” he said, adding that the government resented a system associated with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, just as people continue to associate Aarogyasri with YSR despite changes in its name.

Raja said Secretariat buildings and plaques bearing the names of YSRCP-era representatives had become another reason for hostility. He said GO No.11 imposed excessive workloads, with employees being made to work even on holidays and attend video conferences until midnight. He linked this pressure to deaths from heart attacks and brain strokes and condemned the police treatment of women employees during peaceful protests, saying they were dragged by their hair and packed into police vehicles. He said the state was being run under a “Red Book Constitution” instead of Ambedkar’s Constitution. (ANI)