“Will conduct fresh inquiry into false propaganda”: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari targets Mamata Banerjee 

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday targeted Trinamool Congress chief and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her 2021 claim of suffering a leg injury, saying a fresh inquiry would be conducted into what he described as “false propaganda”. While speaking on former CM Mamata Banerjee's injury during the Nandigaram election campaign in 2021, CM Adhikari said, “In 2021, the Chief Minister claimed she had been insulted and her leg broken; however, the report submitted at the time by the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences stated that there was no fracture. The CID is investigating the matter. We will conduct a fresh inquiry into the false propaganda, with details to be announced after the 9th."

CM Adhikari also spoke about the state government's arrangements for Durga Puja this year, saying sugar, maida (refined flour) and sooji (semolina) would be provided as rations at a 50 per cent subsidy. He said the initiative would involve an additional expenditure of Rs 150 crore and benefit two crore families.

His remarks came as the state government continued preparations for Durga Puja, one of the biggest festivals in West Bengal. In a post on X, Adhikari highlighted the 'Seba Setu Abhiyan' being organised by the West Bengal government to provide various civil services and welfare initiatives to people under one roof.

“Under the initiative of the Government of West Bengal, 'Seba Setu Abhiyan' has been organised to provide various civil services under one roof, starting from social security projects and public welfare initiatives to the common people across the state. This training will run from 2nd October to 4th October in my Bhabanipur Assembly constituency,” he said. “Today, I visited the school of Ward No. 73 and talked to the common people, heard about their advantages and disadvantages and inquired about the process of service delivery. Your government, by your side,” he added.

The 'Seba Setu Abhiyan' is being conducted from October 2 to October 4 in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, with the initiative aimed at facilitating access to government services and welfare schemes for the public. (ANI)