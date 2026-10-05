Congress's Jignesh Mevani stages dharna at Gandhinagar police station over obscene remarks against sister

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani, accompanied by senior leader Amit Chavda and party workers, staged a sit-in protest outside Sector-21 Police Station in Gandhinagar on Sunday, demanding the immediate registration of an FIR and the arrest of a BJP leader, Dhaval Dave, for allegedly making derogatory and obscene remarks against Mevani’s sister on social media. Holding a protest outside the police station, Mevani questioned the state administration, drawing a comparison with the swift action taken when derogatory remarks were made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother.

"When someone used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, a case was promptly registered, and strict action followed. On the same lines, a BJP leader named Dhaval Dave published obscene, vulgar, and abusive remarks against my sister through a social media post. An FIR must be registered against him as well," Mevani told reporters. Targeting the ruling dispensation, Mevani questioned, "Does Modi ji's mother hold importance, but Jignesh Mevani's sister does not? How will this work? Due to this act, 50 lakh Dalits across Gujarat and all mothers, sisters, and daughters of the state are deeply hurt. The language used in that post is so vile that I cannot even utter or share it publicly."

The Vadgam MLA further alleged that leaders operating from "Kamalam" (Gujarat BJP headquarters) and within the state Home Department coordinated to amplify the derogatory content rather than having it taken down. "Instead of having that post deleted, certain BJP leaders sitting in Kamalam and the Home Department circulated that vulgar and abusive post across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to tarnish my reputation and make it viral across Gujarat," Mevani alleged.

Stating his demands, Mevani said, "Our demand is non-negotiable. An FIR must be registered at any cost against this BJP leader Dhaval Dave. He should be arrested immediately and taken on police remand. We have been sitting on a dharna outside the Sector-21 police station for over three hours, pressing for these demands." Earlier, high drama unfolded at the entrance of the police station when personnel initially restricted entry to only five representatives. This led to heated arguments and pushing and shoving between party workers and police officers before leaders were eventually allowed inside to submit their formal complaint.

Mevani had earlier warned the authorities that he would embark on an indefinite hunger strike if the police refused to register a criminal case in the matter. (ANI)