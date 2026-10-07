Congress govt not responding to farmers’ distress: Karnataka LoP R Ashoka

Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka alleged that the Congress government in the state was not responding adequately to farmers’ distress amid a severe drought situation in the state and urged the Centre’s drought study team to recommend higher relief. Ashoka, along with LoP in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, met the central drought study team at Kumarakrupa Guest House and apprised it of the situation on the ground.

Speaking to reporters later, Ashoka said crop losses had occurred across more than 50 per cent of the area and claimed that farmers were facing severe hardship due to inadequate rainfall. “We have requested the central team to comprehensively report the distress being faced by farmers and recommend the release of higher drought relief. It is not the state government that is in distress; it is our farmers,” Ashoka said.

He claimed that around 10 farmers had died by suicide after the drought set in and urged the central team to assess the situation and submit its report to the Centre. Ashoka welcomed the assurance from the central team that it would submit its report soon and said the Centre had responded to the farmers’ distress.

Ashoka alleged that the state government had announced Rs 2,500 relief per family but had not properly disbursed even that amount. “The state government had earlier announced that Rs 1 crore would be released for each taluk, but that money too has not been released. Funds required for drinking water arrangements have also not been provided,” he alleged.

He said the BJP had demanded Rs 25,000 relief per acre for farmers and claimed the Congress government had failed to provide adequate compensation. Ashoka said the BJP government in 2021-22 had provided farmers relief from its own resources, even beyond National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms, without waiting for central assistance.

He demanded that the Congress government provide relief on similar lines and alleged that the ruling party was avoiding a discussion in the Assembly on the assistance provided by the previous BJP government. Ashoka also criticised the Congress government's financial management, alleging that there was no money for farmer relief or development works while the burden of taxes and price rises was being placed on the people.

He cited increases in bus fares, property tax and electricity charges and alleged that the government's guarantee schemes were being funded by imposing additional burdens on people. On the proposed increase in milk prices, Ashoka said Congress had promised in its election manifesto to raise the incentive for milk producers from Rs 5 to Rs 8.

“Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says all their promises have been fulfilled. If that is so, first give farmers the additional Rs 3 incentive due to them. There is no need to raise the price of milk,” he said. Reacting to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attending the GST meeting, Ashoka questioned the government's stand on the state's financial rights.

“Those who for so many years did not speak seriously about the state’s financial rights are now going to the GST meeting. Let us wait and see what demands they place on behalf of the state,” he said. Ashoka also opposed the state government's decision to divide the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate into five parts, saying the move would create further confusion in the city's policing system.

“The post of Bengaluru Police Commissioner has its own respect and dignity. Instead of strengthening a system that has been in place for years, what was the need to split it into five commissionerates?” he asked. He urged the government to withdraw the decision and strengthen the existing commissionerate system.

Ashoka alleged that the Congress government had failed to provide relief to farmers, address drinking water shortages and manage Bengaluru's administration effectively. “Instead of solving the people’s problems, the government is spending its time in a power struggle, and the people of the state will give it a fitting reply,” he said. (ANI)