"Anger against govt visible across country": NCP (SP) leader Fahad Ahmad on MPSC protest

NCP (SP) leader Fahad Ahmad said the “anger of the youth has accumulated over 12 years” and that the ongoing protest by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants in Pune reflected wider discontent over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and other issues. “This is not anger over just one issue. This anger has accumulated. Over the last 12 years, whether it is the issue of paper theft, vote theft, road theft or even the alleged theft of donations for the Ram temple, this anger against the government has now accumulated and is visible across the country,” Ahmad told ANI on Tuesday.

He said many MPSC aspirants come from farming families and spend years preparing for competitive examinations despite financial difficulties. “Farmers are facing drought in Maharashtra and do not have money. They sacrifice even one meal a day to prepare their children for a year, and then they find out that the paper has been leaked,” Ahmad said.

As aspirants demand the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, Ahmad also questioned his appointment, alleging that the official had earlier served as a secretary when a number plate scam had taken place. “When you commit corruption, you are demoted. The current MPSC chairman was a secretary when the number plate scam happened. What was the need to appoint a corrupt officer to a constitutional institution?” he said.

He alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could remove the MPSC chairman if he wanted to and warned that the agitation would intensify. “If Devendra Fadnavis says that the resignation has to be taken, it will happen,” Ahmad said.

Meanwhile, UBT Sena leader Aditya Thackeray said the demands of the protesting students were “completely fair” and called for transparency and reforms in the MPSC examination system. “These boys come from all across rural areas. Their parents are farmers, and they're dealing with a really tough cycle at home because of farming. Hoping for a way out and holding onto a dream, these boys come to Pune to study for the MPSC exams. But the papers keep getting leaked over and over again,” Thackeray told reporters here.

He said the students wanted reforms in the examination system and questioned why the government could not accept their demands. “They have a lot of questions about the exam system, and they want the overall process to be transparent. I think every demand they're making is fair. If they want reforms in MPSC, what's the harm in making them?” he said.

Thackeray also demanded the resignation or removal of MPSC chairman Bhimanwar, alleging that mismanagement had affected students preparing for competitive examinations. “The most important one is that Bhimanwar, the MPSC chairman and the Chief Minister's friend, should resign or be removed from his post. This demand has been made consistently,” he said.

He questioned why Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was not addressing the students’ concerns despite their protest continuing for several days. “So many students, so many people taking competitive exams are out on the streets. They've been protesting for the last six days, and there was a march even before that. Even after such a huge crowd took to the streets, why did the Chief Minister hold onto his ego so much just to save a friend?” Thackeray said.

He also urged the students to take their protest to Mumbai and demonstrate outside the MPSC office. “Today, I asked all of them to come to Mumbai, go to the MPSC office, and ask why they shouldn't resign,” Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also spoke about the Opposition’s ongoing campaign against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and backed the protest by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders. “Whether it's Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi, a lot of MPs were arrested for the exact same reason: we asked for accountability from the Election Commission,” he said.

Ahmad also criticised the detention of Rahul Gandhi, saying the issue was connected to the larger question of protecting voting rights and the Constitution. “Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is raising this issue strongly and has been sitting there for hours. What is the Constitution? The Constitution survives on our votes,” Ahmad said.

Moreover, Aaditya Thackeray raised concerns over the plight of MPSC aspirants from drought-hit regions, saying many students were caught between preparing for examinations and supporting their families. “Whether it's Marathwada or Vidarbha, the people here are from drought-hit areas of Maharashtra. The real question is whether they should stay back and look after their farms or join a protest today,” he said.

He further alleged that despite announcements of drought relief, loan waivers and other assistance, benefits had not reached several affected farmers. “They've declared 265 talukas drought-hit, but many... There are still many talukas. The government needs to at least announce which talukas will get help and provide at least some assistance,” Thackeray said. (ANI)