Actor Prakash Raj joins CJP protest against SIR at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday held a protest at Freedom Park under the banner of 'Janata Nyayalaya' over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das and Actor Prakash Raj participating in the demonstration along with representatives of various organisations. Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday accused BJP leaders of fraudulently filing voter deletion forms by declaring living citizens as "dead". He further alleged that complaints were being filed against sitting BJP MLAs for submitting fake Form 7 applications.

"The demand is not just by CJP. It is by everybody. Just yesterday, you saw how people are filing complaints against sitting BJP MLAs, stating they have given false Form 7, saying they are dead. People who are alive are being proclaimed dead by the BJP. That is why we are asking Gyanesh Kumar to go. Where is he hiding? Where is he now? Is he hiding in Nagpur?" Kharge said. Meanwhile, the CJP announced a youth-led demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over issues related to elections and voter lists.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the party had formally intimated the Delhi Police about the proposed protest and that youth from across the country would gather at Jantar Mantar. Das said the demonstration would raise concerns over alleged "theft of votes", "hijacking of elections" and exclusion of Gen Z from the voter lists.

He said he visited Parliament Street police station and submitted a formal letter informing the police that the CJP and youth from across the country would gather at Jantar Mantar on October 10.Later, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday said the INDIA bloc was fighting a “do-or-die” battle to protect voters and democracy, and accused the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of creating “anarchy” in Indian democracy.“Who is doing anarchy? BJP, Amit Shah, Modi, and Gyanesh Kumar are creating anarchy in Indian democracy. They are the destroyers of Indian democracy. We are here to protect democracy. That is what we are doing. This is a do-or-die fight for us to protect the voters—the common people of this country,” Venugopal said. (ANI)